‘Free Solo’ filmmakers swap peaks for depths in ‘The Rescue’

Learn more about all of the ‘Dirty Harry’ star’s many children from his past relationships and marriages. Clint Eastwood has had quite a prolific career, since making his debut in the 1950s. The 91-year-old actor has 72 credits to his name from throughout his over 65-year career. The Mule star has also shown off some of his other talents behind the camera. He’s won Oscars for directing features like 2004’s Million Dollar Baby and 1992’s Unforgiven. While he’s been in the movie industry for decades, the Jersey Boys director has also fathered eight kids with six different women. Find out more about all of Clint’s children here.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO