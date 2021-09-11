PUBLIC NOTICE On Septembe...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Weatherford Democrat
On September 22, 2021, commencing at 9:00 o'clock a.m., the Building and Standards Commission for the City of Weatherford, Texas, in a duly called meeting of the Commission in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex, 303 Palo Pinto Street, Weatherford, Texas, will hear, consider and may take action in a public hearing upon the City of Weatherford's Application for Order of Repair, Removal or Demolition in the following case:

