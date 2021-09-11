CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junji Ito Fans Revisit Master of Horror's Pokemon Crossover

By Evan Valentine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spooky season is inching ever closer with the fall season on the horizon and Junji Ito fans have taken the opportunity to revisit one of his lesser-known pieces of artwork in lieu of Halloween's approach, wherein the master of horror tested out his art on the Pokemon known as Banette. Banette being a ghost-type pocket monster makes for it being a perfect chance for Junji Ito to cross over into the popular anime franchise that has been enjoyed as both an anime and a video game franchise via various Nintendo consoles over the years.

