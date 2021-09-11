CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bush alludes to US Capitol rioters when condemning violent extremists behind 9/11 attacks

By Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Former President George W. Bush called on Americans Saturday to confront domestic violent extremists, comparing them to violent extremists abroad and warning that they are "children of the same foul spirit." In a speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Bush said the US has seen...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 9

Related
CNN

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Arick Wierson is a six-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and former senior media adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He advises corporate and political clients on communications strategies in the US, Africa and Latin America. He tweets at @ArickWierson. Bradley Honan, CEO of Honan Strategy Group, a Democratic polling and analytics firm, has advised the campaigns of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, Tony Blair and leading global companies. He tweets at @BradleyHonan. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion at CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Biden says he has 'great confidence' in Gen. Mark Milley after new reports

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has "great confidence" in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's leadership after being asked about assertions leveled in a new book about Milley's actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. New reporting...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
CNN

Donald Trump is gaslighting us on the January 6 riot

(CNN) — Donald Trump's assault on the truth didn't end when he left office. If anything, it's picked up steam since then. The latest example came Thursday night, when Trump released a deeply irresponsible statement trying to reframe what happened on January 6 -- in advance of another rally in Washington set for Saturday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Us Capitol#September 11 Attacks#9 11#Americans#Republican#Capitol Police#Muslim#Afghan#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden overruled Blinken and Austin's attempts to extend US presence in Afghanistan, new Woodward/Costa book says

In their new book "Peril," journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa explore the opening months of Joe Biden's presidency, including how Biden was hellbent not to let the military stop him from withdrawing from Afghanistan and how Donald Trump's shadow hangs over the Biden presidency. The book explores Biden's determination...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Americans agree. US democracy is under attack

A majority of Americans -- 56% -- think American democracy is under attack. That revelation from a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS reflects the views of three-quarters of Republicans, half of independents and a little fewer than half of Democrats.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

651K+
Followers
99K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy