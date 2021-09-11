CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ranger Hike: Mercer Slough Nature Park

parentmap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring the whole family to join a Ranger on a guided 1.5-mile hike through the Mercer Slough Nature Park. This kid-oriented program aims to educate kids and their parents about the Nature Park while discovering the birds and animals that call the Mercer Slough home. The hour-long nature walk ends at the channel bridge in the middle of the park. From there you can continue on to further explore the rich diversity the park has to offer.

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Eerie Photos of a Nearly 100 Year Old Abandoned Pool in Anderson, Indiana

I don't know about you, but to me, there's something so fascinating about abandoned places. I love looking at photos from when people go urban exploring. I'm in a group on Facebook that shares a lot of abandoned cool places around the state of Indiana. The group is called Abandoned Central and Southern Indiana, and if you're a fan of abandoned places you'll definitely want to check it out.
INDIANA STATE
parentmap.com

Bellevue Ranger Program: Batty Nights at Lewis Creek Park

Come test out your echolocation with a Park Ranger. We’ll learn all about our local bat species while taking a dusk hike to watch for bats as they forage for insects! Bring a flashlight or headlamp, as well as sturdy shoes! Ages 5+ with accompanying adult(s). Preregistration required for children and adults. Preregister at Register.BellevueWA.gov. Current local guild lines regarding covid-19 apply. Maximum enrollment 15. Outdoor only.
BELLEVUE, WA
parentmap.com

Ranger-led Hike at Lakemont Community Park

This lovely trail winds alongside a creek as we ascend and descend throughout the park. Please dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. This hike is rated as moderately difficult (2 miles with 700 ft total elevation change). Preregistration required for each participant. Preregister at Register.BellevueWA.gov. Current local guild...
LIFESTYLE
Only In Rhode Island

These 7 Easy Loop Trail Hikes Will Show You All Of The Natural Beauty Rhode Island has to offer

There’s not much better than a good hike out in nature. Breathing in fresh air, hearing the birds above, observing your surroundings, it’s a great way to enjoy time with loved ones or find some peace and quiet for yourself. One of the nicest ways to hike is on a loop trail, there is no worrying about getting lost because you end up right where you started! A neat feature of Rhode Island is that is has a bunch of loop trails to explore of all different lengths, and each have their own merits. Here are seven of our favorites.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Park#Registration Online
Keene Sentinel

In Winchester, a new park brings nature closer to home

WINCHESTER — Roberta Royce’s excitement was palpable as she walked along a nearly finished boardwalk, pointing to the things she loved — three tall willow trees, a swath of cattails, a small brook tumbling over rocks. “We have a resident deer who’s made a bed out here,” she said, laughing,...
WINCHESTER, NH
visitwinterpark.com

4 Kid-Friendly Hikes in Winter Park

When it comes to kid friendly hikes, we have a few requirements. Exhaust kids, (while not exhausting their parents) Not involve any dangerous features, (cliffs, roaring rivers, falling rocks, etc.) With that said we came up with the following of kid-friendly hikes!. The Fraser River Trail:. Access Point(s): Safeway, Headwaters...
LIFESTYLE
Door County Pulse

Hike This: Lynd Point Fern Loop at Newport State Park

The Lynd Point Fern Loop is the quintessential Newport State Park experience, with its gigantic trees, frequent terrain variations, ecological niches and rarely another trail-goer in sight. Although it doesn’t literally cover every corner of the park – something that the seven-mile Europe Bay Loop nearly achieves – the trail does serve as a condensed sample of what Newport has to offer, and it overlaps with two sections of the Europe Bay Loop near the center of the park.
TRAVEL
parentmap.com

Grandparents Day Walk at Lake Sammamish State Park

Celebrate the special connection between grandparents and children at the park with fun activities and live music. Sammy the Salmon will also be at the park from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm on September 12. Stroll through the park guided by our inspiring signs on the Grandparents Day Walk". The walk will...
SAMMAMISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

North Park’s Latodami Nature Center Offers Hiking and Education (Mon., 9/13/21)

The Latodami Nature Center in North Park provides free, educational events for children, but people of any age can appreciate its 250 acres and the wonders contained therein. The area includes forests, fields, streams, and a pond. It has trails with spaced posts that are marked with QR Codes. You can scan a code and learn about different native fauna, such as owls or deer. Much of the educational programming takes place at the Nature Barn, which was built around 1914. Girl and Boy Scouts have since painted its exterior with colorful murals of Pennsylvanian nature from each of our four seasons. On your way out, stop by the lending library and borrow a book until next time. Parking is limited, and be sure to register online for the events (for children and adults) ahead of time. 575 Brown Rd., Wexford. (C.M.)
WEXFORD, PA
Vindy.com

Enjoy nature, and take care of our parks

In Ohio and throughout Appalachia, many escaped the confines of their homes during the pandemic by heading to a state or national park. Outdoor activity lends itself to social isolation while at the same time enhancing the health and wellbeing of those enjoying a day in nature. But because humans...
LIFESTYLE
Alliance Review

Stark Parks hosts Rangers-in-training event

Stark Parks is calling on Stark County residents to be a ranger-in-training. Geared toward elementary-age detectives, the free program will run 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Tam O’Shanter Park. Ranger for a Day is a way for kids and families to learn about the tasks Rangers perform. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Nature walk allows participants to take in beauty of McLean Teddy Bear Park

Johnny Appleseed Park hosted their first of eight hiking events on Saturday (9/11/2021). Lima residents gathered at McLean Teddy Bear Park at 9 AM(9/11/2021), where they were accompanied by a naturalist as they walked through the park and learned more about nature. A total of 50-80 residents can participate in...
LIMA, OH
WVNT-TV

Tips and advice from park rangers before heading on hiking trails

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State is home to beautiful hiking trails and areas made for rock climbing. With all of these outdoor activities, it is important to remember to stay safe. With scenic trails such as the Endless Wall, Long Point, and many others, people travel from all over to take in the views of West Virginia.
TRAVEL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Park rangers see rise in visitors during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you see Shatora Wilson at the park, you may assume she’s there to play. But up close, you’ll see she’s a park ranger who's there to keep you safe. During the pandemic, parks across the country saw a rise in visitors. Park Ranger Shatora Wilson says...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KXLY

Park rangers search for missing woman in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont.– Park rangers are looking for a woman who was last seen hiking around Logans Pass in Glacier National Park. The park said Jenn Coleman, 34, was hiking around the area on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31. Park rangers said Coleman’s car was found at Logan’s Pass, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fredericksburg.today

Six great mountain hikes in Virginia State Parks

Virginia State Parks have some of the most diverse trails in the United States. From the coast to the piedmont to the mountains, Virginia State Parks offer simple trails for novices to enjoy and complex, difficult trails for experienced outdoor enthusiasts. Mountain trails are generally more difficult because of steepness...
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In New Jersey

7 Amazing Natural Wonders Hiding In Plain Sight In New Jersey — No Hiking Required

There is no one immune to the beauty of a natural wonder. When we see something truly striking in nature, it sticks with us, makes our jaw drop. But the reality is, not everyone can embark on hikes to see some of these gorgeous sights. And even if they can, hey, sometimes you just don’t want to hike in general! That’s OK — because there are natural wonders you can easily see in New Jersey without any strenuous activity.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

The Best Hikes in Grand Canyon National Park

Exploring national parks on foot is one of the best ways to experience the natural landscapes and ecosystems. Carved out by the Colorado River millions of years ago, Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most visited parks in our country. And it’s easy to see why. Travelers here are rewarded with multi-hued ravines, fast-flowing rivers, rugged crests, and chiseled and weather-worn rock formations that showcase how time has shaped the land.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy