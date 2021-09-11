Ranger Hike: Mercer Slough Nature Park
Bring the whole family to join a Ranger on a guided 1.5-mile hike through the Mercer Slough Nature Park. This kid-oriented program aims to educate kids and their parents about the Nature Park while discovering the birds and animals that call the Mercer Slough home. The hour-long nature walk ends at the channel bridge in the middle of the park. From there you can continue on to further explore the rich diversity the park has to offer.www.parentmap.com
