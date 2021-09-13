CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Park Roller Rink

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy two weeks of Westlake Park’s latest attraction, the new outdoor disco-themed Roller Rink! Borrow a pair of skates for free, then glide and groove to the music as the disco ball puts on a light show in the center of the classic checkerboard rink. If all that skating makes you hungry, there are ample lunch and dinner selections from the nearby food trucks and Westlake Center restaurants. All ages are welcome, and socks in a variety of sizes are available for purchase. The Westlake Park Roller Rink is supported by Community Sponsors Amazon and Alaska Airlines.

