Second Saturdays with Al Hirsch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome listen to musician and puppeteer, Al Hirsch, as he entertains us with his vocals, a variety of instruments, and his puppets, Billy Bear the Silly Bear, Jack Rabbit, and his fabulous limber puppets. Fun for all ages!

