CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans’ David Culley doesn’t deserve disgusting Deshaun Watson mess

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo head coach in the NFL is stirring and sipping his drink with a shorter straw than the one David Culley drew from the Texans. You cannot help but feel for Culley, a well-respected NFL lifer who finally got his first head-coaching chance this year at age 65, after working as an assistant coach for 26 years with six different teams.

nypost.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Disgusting#American Football#Sports Radio 610
chatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Declined Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans reportedly want a combination of six players and/or draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report claims Houston already had that type of offer on the table–and turned it down. On the FOX pregame show earlier today, insider Jay Glazer said the Texans were offered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Texans list Deshaun Watson as not practicing, with no injury

The awkward situation between the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken a new form, now that the Texans have issued their first injury report of the season. Watson appears on the report as not practicing, but as also having no injury. That likely will be the way the season...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s trade chances with Texans dealt massive blow

Deshaun Watson won’t be suiting up for the Houston Texans this season. With Week 2 already here, it seems increasingly unlikely the embattled star quarterback will be taking the field with any other team in 2021, either. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported on Thursday that the active criminal...
NFL
upstatecourier.com

Only Watson can save Giants

It’s too late to have exiled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ready to be under center against the Washington Football Team on Thursday. He is far from ready to even play in Weeks 3, 4 and 5. With all that said, the Giants should do whatever it takes to acquire...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.
NFL
The Times

Murphy: In six months, claims of wrongdoing against Deshaun Watson have raised more questions than answers

It’s been almost six months to the day since the trajectory of Deshaun Watson’s NFL career changed drastically, potentially forever. On March 16, the first of 21 women came forward with claims of inappropriate behavior against Watson. Since then, 22 civil lawsuits have been filed against the remarkably-talented Gainesville High graduate who was starting quarterback for the Houston Texans from 2017-2020.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy