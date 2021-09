Studio responsible for Genshin Impact sued popular Chinese website Bilibili. The reason are constant leaks of information about the game. It seems that the scale of Genshin Impact leaks has reached levels unacceptable to miHoYo. The studio has now moved to take a decisive step to end the unacceptable practice. As noted on Reddit the creators sued the Chinese website Bilibili, the local equivalent of YouTube. It was among the videos published there that we could often find information about upcoming updates to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO