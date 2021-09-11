Spooky Eyeball Halloween Bracelets/Cuffs

Over the past year, we’ve proven that you can apply the Bubba Gump principle to charcuterie: You’ve got fruicuterie boards, breakfast boards, hot chocolate charcuterie boards (also known as hot chocuterie), tapas boards, even dogcuterie boards for your pets. Even COVID couldn’t squelch our love of foods spread out on a tray for grazing—suddenly, single-serving “jarcuterie” became a thing. It’s no wonder that after analyzing its user data, Pinterest declared these boards “the new avo toast.” And, as the weather turns colder, you better believe there’s a festive, candy-focused spin on the trend: Introducing spooky charcuterie, the treat board designed to take your Halloween party to the next level (even if it’s just your pod).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO