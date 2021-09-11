CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Spooky Eyeball Halloween Bracelets/Cuffs

By Amanda Formaro
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These fun Halloween bracelets are easy to make and fun to wear! Kids love to make things they can wear. And these adorable cuffs are made from cardboard tubes, so they’ll be recycling as well. So pull out the construction paper and let’s get started!. Halloween Bracelets For Kids. Depending...

addison.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Spooky Cute DIY Halloween Paint Chip Puzzles for Kids

This incredibly simple DIY Halloween craft for kids turns into a Halloween puzzle. These Halloween puzzle games are so adorable that kids of all ages will want to make one with simple supplies and a Halloween colored paint sample or paint chip from your local paint store. These easy Halloween...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Target Dropped New Halloween Succulents That Are Spooky AF

Halloween fans, listen up, because Target’s beloved succulents for the holiday are officially back. That means you can get a jumpstart on decorating your home with all your favorite spooky plants. From an animated pumpkin with singing vines to a “Kiss of Death” arrangement, Target’s new Halloween succulents for 2021 will bring your next creepy gathering to life.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Halloween Decor#Bracelets#Eyeball#Neon
hillcountrynews.com

Five Ways To Treat Your Pet To A Spooky, Safe Halloween

(NAPSI)—It’s no secret that pets are like family—holiday traditions included.This Halloween bring your pups in on the spooky fun by decking them out in a scary cute costume and training them to be the most polite trick-or-treater on the block. From fun costumes to virtual and in-person dog training, Petco...
PETS
purewow.com

Spooky Charcuterie (& Jarcuterie) Is Very Much a Thing This Halloween

Over the past year, we’ve proven that you can apply the Bubba Gump principle to charcuterie: You’ve got fruicuterie boards, breakfast boards, hot chocolate charcuterie boards (also known as hot chocuterie), tapas boards, even dogcuterie boards for your pets. Even COVID couldn’t squelch our love of foods spread out on a tray for grazing—suddenly, single-serving “jarcuterie” became a thing. It’s no wonder that after analyzing its user data, Pinterest declared these boards “the new avo toast.” And, as the weather turns colder, you better believe there’s a festive, candy-focused spin on the trend: Introducing spooky charcuterie, the treat board designed to take your Halloween party to the next level (even if it’s just your pod).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Elite Daily

20 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That'll Match All Your Spooky Moods

Spooky season is officially here, meaning it's almost time to run straight to Halloweentown. The most important part of celebrating Oct. 31 is having a killer plus-size Halloween costume. And trust me, the possibilities are truly endless this year. Even though Halloween is probably the most anticipated holiday of fall...
APPAREL
KGUN 9

Skull-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs Are A Spooky-Sweet Halloween Treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve ever gone trick-or-treating on a cold Halloween night, you know nothing quite...
FOOD & DRINKS
crestoneeagle.com

Trunk or Treat is happening again! In spooky Crestone on Halloween

Trunk or Treat is happening again! In spooky Crestone on Halloween. Last year Halloween wasn’t what it used to be, was it? Well, we’re feeling hopeful this year that the annual Crestone Halloween Trunk or Treat downtown is on! If you love being creative, enjoy delight in a child’s face or just like to play, please consider joining us on Sunday October 31 starting at 5:30pm downtown. Kids start coming out at 5:30pm so come before to set up and find your spot.
POLITICS
marthastewart.com

A Suitably Spooky and Totally Delicious Menu That's Perfect for a Kid-Friendly Halloween Party

Whether you're hosting a Halloween party for kids this year or are bringing a dish to someone else's celebration, we've got plenty of options to serve to your little trick-or-treaters; what's more, these recipes will tempt them to eat something beside candy on this sweetest, spookiest day. We find the best way to encourage kids to eat savory foods on Halloween is to offer a combination of fun themed foods and crowd pleasers like mac and cheese. Here are our favorite kid-friendly Halloween party menu ideas.
RECIPES
Inside the Magic

Opening Night of Disney Halloween Party Gets Spooky With Intense Lightning

On September 9, Oogie Boogie Bash kicked off at Disneyland Resort — Guests dressed in incredible Halloween costumes, candy was flowing, and the villains were out in full force. As if all of those elements aren’t exciting enough, Guests received an extra spooky surprise that night in the form of some super intense lightning.
LIFESTYLE
Brit + Co

15 Last-Minute Halloween Snacks That Will Save The Spooky Day

Party plans at the eleventh hour? We've got you covered with 17 last-minute Halloween snacks that take less than an hour to throw together. Spooky Halloween cookies call for tons of creativity, while make-ahead recipes require actually knowing that you're going to a party in the first place; what if the party plans come up at the eleventh hour? While finding a last-minute costume that doesn't make your plan to stay in and watch Halloween movies alone in your jam-jams too obvious, cooking or baking a mysterious masterpiece seems out of the question… but it's not!
RECIPES
POPSUGAR

6 Halloween Drinking Games That'll Get You and Your Friends in the Spooky Spirit

Celebrating Halloween as a kid is great and all, but doing it as an adult is even better — because you can make your own rules. Want to stay out late? Go for it. Want to eat all the candy until you get a stomachache? No one's around to stop you. Want to go all out with your costume? The bigger the better. And want to celebrate with your friends with a few spooky cocktails? You deserve it!
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy