Bruce Springsteen performs ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ at NYC 9/11 memorial

 6 days ago
NEW YORK — An impromptu performance Saturday by legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen broke a moment of silence honoring victims of the World Trade Center attack in New York City during a 20th-anniversary memorial ceremony.

Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” from his 2020 album “Letter to You,” after the 9:03 a.m. moment of silence at the solemn commemoration held at ground zero, Rolling Stone reported.

“May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said before starting his acoustic performance.

Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara also sang at the commemoration. By tradition, no politicians spoke at the event, although many, including President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, attended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

