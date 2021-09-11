CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung’s New Discover Event has “Epic” Offers They Want You to Sign-Up For

By Kellen
droid-life.com
 6 days ago

It seems like every few months, Samsung hosts another "Discover" sales event, where they spend a week running daily deals on whatever their newest line-up of products is. That could mean phone and earbuds deals, as well as discounts on vacuum cleaners and appliances, you know, since Samsung makes pretty much everything.

www.droid-life.com

BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon's lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you're looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That's exactly why we've put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don't necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
chromeunboxed.com

Samsung Deals: Up to $300 off a new Chromebook

It won’t be long before the holiday shopping season is upon us but Chromebook deals know no season and this week is a good time to pick up a new device and save some serious cash. Whether you’re looking for the best of the best or just a budget-friendly device to kick around the house, we’ve rounded up three Samsung Chromebook deals that fit nearly any need or budget.
RETAIL
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Book Pro falls to new record low price of $825 in epic Samsung deal

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro offers everything you could ever want in a laptop. It's ultra-thin, lightweight, powerful and has an immersive AMOLED display. Currently, Amazon offers the Galaxy Book Pro with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $825. That's $275 off its normal price of $1,100 and the lowest price we've ever seen for configuration. By comparison, it's $25 cheaper than Samsung's direct price.
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

A Guy Took Pictures of the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google still hasn't set a public date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be revealed and then go on sale, but they are doing everything they can to continue to tease their arrival. The new Google Store in NYC has apparently setup display units that someone noticed today and took pictures of.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

TicWatch E3 Review: A Budget Option

Mobvoi, one of the few remaining makers of Wear OS watches, first introduced the TicWatch E3 in June, only a couple of weeks after Google announced the new Wear OS 3.0 alongside Samsung. The timing made for an awkward situation for Mobvoi, where we could talk about what the watch had to offer today, but also that we had questions about its future with the platform.
NFL
IndieWire

Amazon Tech Deals: Apple iPad, Echo Dot, and Other Gadgets to Buy On Sale

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. Thanks to wireless Bluetooth speakers and camera-enabled doorbells, it's pretty easy to stream music and TV or find out who's at the front door without actually lifting a finger. To give you a headstart, we gathered up some of the best Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

Select T-Mobile Locations Get In-Store Repairs Starting November 1

T-Mobile announced today that starting November 1, it's upgrading 500 retail locations across the US to include dedicated phone repair stations, equipped with, "some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry," from Assurant, "that use only manufacturer-approved parts and are committed to fast and reliable service."
RETAIL
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and other Galaxy devices getting up to $300 off

We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we have spotted the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series on sale. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is up for grabs at just $900 after a 25 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings. This device comes with 128GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The 256GB storage option comes with the same amount of RAM, the same processor, and the same $300 discount, which means you can pick one up for $950.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Bands Confirm 41mm and 45mm Display Sizes

Despite the next generation Apple Watch Series 7 with larger displays today, Apple never disclosed the new screen sizes. The stunning Apple Watch Series 7 display is nearly 20 percent larger than that of Apple Watch Series 6, and over 50 percent larger than that of Apple Watch Series 3, with an optimized user interface for greater readability and ease of use.
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Charge Fast Again

Samsung equipped the Galaxy S21 Ultra with 25W fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery. That's fine and dandy, but compared to some other charging speeds on the market, it's not that impressive. Then, when you remember that the Galaxy S20 Ultra supported 45W charging, you're left wondering why Samsung opted to downgrade the S21 lineup. This week, we're learning that Samsung may be upping the Ultra model's charging speed, again, which means less time attached to the wall for your device.
CELL PHONES
vooks.net

The best Bluetooth Headphones to use on the Nintendo Switch

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has not supported Bluetooth Audio output, so accessory makers stepped in with dongles and adapters, and it was always just a little frustrating having to cart something else around. Thankfully, earlier today, Nintendo added Bluetooth Audio support to the console, meaning you can pair a...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Samsung finally opens sign-ups for One UI 4.0 beta in seven countries

After hearing that Samsung will delay the One UI 4.0 beta launch, now. Android Authority reports that the South Korea-based tech giant has opened applications for the beta version, that will initially be available in seven countries. You can now sign up to test One UI 4.0 beta in seven...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung's new monitor wants to make WFH easier

Samsung has launched a brand new external monitor that it says offers everything today’s hybrid workers need to be productive. The 24-inch S4 display comes with a pop-up web camera, a set of speakers, a microphone, and a few perks to help minimize eye strain. The monitor itself is capable of displaying full HD resolution (1920x1080) and has a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle. It also acts as a hub, with multiple connectivity ports (HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out) allowing mobile users to seamlessly connect to, and from, the display.
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

Here’s More Pixel 6 Pro Specs for You Google Fiends

Should this latest information be accurate, Google fans are in for a real treat with this device, so fingers crossed this all pans out the way we hope.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Everything New in Samsung’s One UI 4 (Android 12) Beta

I woke up this morning and flashed the One UI 4 beta to my Galaxy S21 Ultra. As we take a look around the updated software, we wanted to share Samsung's changelog for the update. As you'll see below, it's extremely lengthy, which is no surprise considering Android 12 in general brings a plethora of fantastic changes.
CELL PHONES

