Samsung’s New Discover Event has “Epic” Offers They Want You to Sign-Up For
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. It seems like every few months, Samsung hosts another “Discover” sales event, where they spend a week running daily deals on whatever their newest line-up of products is. That could mean phone and earbuds deals, as well as discounts on vacuum cleaners and appliances, you know, since Samsung makes pretty much everything.www.droid-life.com
Comments / 0