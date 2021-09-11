God of War Ragnarok will be the last of the saga set in Norse mythology

The highly anticipated new God of War: Ragnarok trailer shown off at PlayStation Showcase 2021. The is a change of landscape in the new trailer compared to the original game. This new trailer also shows off some of the new areas you’ll get to visit. In addition, you can take your boat to new towns, where you can interact with townsfolk, along with using wolves and a sled to traverse frozen lakes. However, there are plenty of villains and monsters to fight. But of course, the father and son team is still capable of taking down the different threats.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO