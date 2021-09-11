God of War Ragnarok will be the last of the saga set in Norse mythology
God of War Ragnarok will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus on PS5 and PS4 (no confirmed release date yet), but also It will be the last game in the saga set in Norse mythology. This was revealed by both Eric Williams, the director of the game who has just replaced Cory Barlog, and Helmen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios in the broadcast that took place after the completion of the PlayStation Showcase.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0