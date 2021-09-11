The pandemic has disrupted preventive health care. Here’s how to get back on track
Have you overlooked or postponed your health checkups during the unending 20-month pandemic?. A new study suggests that U.S. cancer diagnoses have declined because of pandemic-related upheaval. The average monthly number of newly identified cases of eight types of cancer plunged almost 30% during the early pandemic shutdowns, then rebounded when medical practices reopened — but fell again last winter by 19%.fremonttribune.com
Comments / 0