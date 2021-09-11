CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

So, How DID Sergeant Johnson Escape Halo?

By Elijah Beahm
Escapist Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet tactical, marines! With Halo Infinite fast on the horizon, our CO Nick Calandra wants you all briefed on the battles and badasses of the Halo franchise. And it must be said — there are few badasses as historically famous as Sergeant Avery Johnson from Halo. “Oorah!” indeed. Once just...

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockpapershotgun.com

Here's how Halo Infinite is changing in response to player feedback

In a lengthy blog post, Halo Infinite's developers have summarised and responded to the feedback gathered during last month's multiplayer technical preview. There are a lot of changes incoming in time for the next test, including a return to the old style of radar. Halo Infinite's multiplayer radar only showed...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Artful Escape: How to Save

The Artful Escape is a narrative-driven adventure that is slightly altered by player decisions so knowing how to save is important. The game does a really good job of showing players how to platform through the world but more important topics such as if the game autosaves or how to triple jump seem to be mostly glossed over. Luckily, we finished all 28 chapters and know a thing or two about this psychedelic music journey of self-discovery. Here’s everything we know on how to save in The Artful Escape.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's Warthog Is Real: Here's How It Was Made

A real-life Warthog from Halo Infinite made a splash at the world premiere of the Ryan Reynolds video game-themed film Free Guy, and now a new 10-part weekly video series on YouTube will dive deep into the vehicle's creation. The build comes from Hoonigan Industries, an automotive brand that is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Snowman Achievement in The Artful Escape

The Artful Escape, a celestial music adventure from Beethoven & Dinosaur, is a torrent of color and sound which follows the voyage of Francis Vendetti, a young guitar virtuoso who is bouncing between cosmic experiences in search of his self-identity. Along the way, Francis has an endless number of chances to jam on his light guitar as he jumps his way through extra-terrestrial environments. Most of the achievements in this game are story-based, automatically triggering them while progressing along Francis’ quest. There a few achievements that are hidden, though, and may be easy to miss.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Avery Johnson
Person
John
attackofthefanboy.com

The Artful Escape: How Many Chapters Are in the Game

The Artful Escape has a lot of stories to tell in its run time and all are split into chapters, but actually how many chapters are in the game? Francis gets dragged through a lot of interstellar shenanigans during the game and as such, there are a multitude of unique and varied places to visit. Some chapters though are more important than others as they are the only places that players can customize Francis’ look or other pieces of his identity during the journey. In addition, there is a Chapter Select feature unlocked from the very beginning that allows players to skip around between each one. Here’s everything we know on how many chapters are in The Artful Escape.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to play in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer preview: date, registration, more

As the long-awaited Halo Infinite draws closer, fans are getting another shot to play the game’s multiplayer in an upcoming preview. It was recently leaked that Halo Infinite’s launch would be coming later this year, on December 8, creating a buzz and excitement for the upcoming franchise reboot. Announcements have...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Battlefield 2042 Release Date Delay Pushes Launch to November

EA and DICE have announced the decision to delay Battlefield 2042 just a bit, moving its release date to November 19, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. General manager Oskar Gabrielson and the Battlefield 2042 development team provided a statement that explains the reason for the small change from the original October 22, 2021 release date. As with the many other delays seen throughout the last year and a half, EA and DICE blame unexpected complications related to the pandemic:
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

DOOM Eternal Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Update 1.21 has arrived for DOOM Eternal, and here’s the full list of the changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update, so don’t expect any big changes with this patch. This update fixes some annoying issues players have been experiencing for a while now, but that’s not it a small addition has been made in preparation for an upcoming event. If you missed the last update read our last post about update 1.20 Here’s everything new with DOOM Eternal update 1.21.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Npc#John 117#Flood#Project Orion#Unsc#Covenant#Spartan#Private Jenkins#Pelican#First Strike#Bungie
Escapist Magazine

Gamedec Review in 3 Minutes: Non-Combat Cyberpunk RPG Crime-Solving

Gamedec is a non-combat, cyberpunk RPG from developer Anshar Studios. Throughout its brief, but malleable set of crimes to solve, you’ll make hundreds of dialogue decisions that ultimately allow you to leave your thumbprint on the story, its world, and its characters. The character you create at the start is...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Tales of Arise Is Great, but It Needs to Stop Trying to Hawk Its Gross DLC

Let’s make this clear right off the bat — I think Tales of Arise is a great JRPG. The latest in Bandai Namco’s long-running and much-beloved Tales series, Arise has a lot going for it. It’s a big, beautiful adventure filled with colorful worlds to explore, a never-ending supply of enemies to battle, and a loveable cast of weirdos in your party to grow fond of. But there’s one glaring element of Tales of Arise that keeps trying its hardest to make me fall out of love with it: its aggressive and frankly gross DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Deathloop Review

There’s been a problem with games and their inability to really do something memorable over the past few years. Every shooter feels samey, every story tells the same generic apocalyptic tale, and everything constantly feels like it just simply steals the ideas of anything that’s come before it without changing the formula or even pretending like there’s a semblance of an original idea. So far, other than The Ascent, there hasn’t been a game in 2021 that has grabbed my attention and held it quite like Deathloop has.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nintendosoup.com

Star Wars: Hunters Receives New Cinematic Trailer, Now Launching In 2022

Earlier this year, Star Wars: Hunters was revealed in a Nintendo Direct with a short teaser trailer. Since then, developer Zynga has published a new cinematic trailer for the game, revealing that it is a free-to-play arena battler featuring a colorful cast of new characters from the all across the Star Wars universe. The game’s release date has also been revised to 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Aragami 2 Review in 3 Minutes – Solid Stealth Ninja Action

Aragami 2 is a third-person stealth action game from Lince Works where you take control of the titular Aragami warrior, a soulless ninja summoned from the shadows, to fulfill your master’s contract. As an Aragami who has recently and mysteriously been freed from their obligations, you’re found by a hidden community of other lost Aragami and quickly tasked with helping to discover your shared origins in the hopes of restoring your humanity.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning Is a PC, PS5, & XSX Sequel to the 1999 Classic

THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios are revisiting the genre-defining Outcast IP with Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, a full-fledged sequel for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The original Outcast released as a pioneering non-linear 3D action adventure all the way back in 1999. Appeal released a much prettier remake with Outcast – Second Contact in 2017, but other than that, the IP has been dormant for around 20 years. Now, as revealed during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary event, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is taking players back to play as Cutter Slade, with an Adelpha-set sequel that picks up right after the first game. There’s no release window yet, but you can see it in action in the cinematic trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Insider - How To Get Prepared For Flighting Tests

Your Halo Insider profile might be missing required information to participate in Halo Infinite hands-on multiplayer previews and "flights." The next Multiplayer Preview is approaching, and we want to make sure that you can participate.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy