LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man's body was found Thursday evening west of Las Cruces just beyond a landfill. New Mexico State Police were on scene investigating the discovery near the Corralitos Regional Landfill, which is located along Interstate 10 about 15 miles outside of Las Cruces. There were no word on who found the body, The post Body found just beyond Corralitos landfill west of Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO