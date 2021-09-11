CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Two leading Generali investors could seek new CEO -sources

By Gianluca Semeraro
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8ci2_0btDAOMI00

MILAN (Reuters) -Two leading Generali investors are ready to push to replace current CEO Philippe Donnet if the top Italian insurer’s board fails to reach an accord to keep him in the job, three sources close to the matter said.

The Trieste-based insurer is due to appoint a new board next spring and speculation over Donnet’s future has mounted in recent months as tensions among shareholders simmer.

In a sign battle lines are being drawn, the two Generali investors, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Saturday disclosed a pact to consult over decisions concerning Generali..

Donnet’s reappointment is in the hands of Generali’s board which for the first time can submit its own slate of board candidates after the insurer changed its by-laws last year.

The sources said the two businessmen, who struck the pact over a combined 10.95% stake, are ready to file their own list of board nominees. The list would not include the current CEO though he is willing to run for another mandate, they said.

Donnet is already working on a new business plan for Generali due in December after steering the company through the COVID-19 crisis and keeping it on track to fully meet goals under the current plan through to end-2021.

Donnet currently enjoys the backing of Alberto Nagel, the CEO of Milanese bank Mediobanca, which is Generali’s top investor with a 12.9% stake, as well as many board members at the insurer.

Del Vecchio and Caltagirone are also, respectively, the first- and second-biggest investor in Mediobanca.

Over the past year, however, both Caltagirone, whose businesses span construction to publishing, and Del Vecchio, the founder of Ray-Ban owner Luxottica, have been critical of Donnet’s strategy which they deem too cautious in seeking merger and acquisition opportunities.

According to one of the sources, the two businessmen could also propose a new chairman with a well-established international profile to oversee Generali’s growth strategies.

A compromise among shareholders is still possible, another of the sources said, and one solution could be the appointment of a managing director backed by both Del Vecchio and Caltagirone who would work alongside Donnet.

However, positions are still far apart, the sources said, ahead of a key meeting on Sept. 27 when Generali’s board will kick off proceedings to submit its own list of nominees.

Before that, in an apparent attempt to find common ground, Generali non-executive board members will meet on Sept. 14, a fourth source said. Donnet will not attend the meeting as he is an executive member, the source added.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Banca Generali says no new healthcare bond writedowns

(Adds statement from CFE) Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said there had been no new writedowns on bonds linked to the healthcare system, after a report in the Financial Times on Thursday highlighted recent provisions. The Financial Times reported that Banca Generali had written down the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Siemens-backed Thoughtworks valued at $6.4 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany’s Siemens AG, said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range, valuing the firm at about $6.4 billion. The company said it sold 16.4 million shares at $21 per share. Other investors, including funds...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BNP Paribas buys majority stake in Dutch firm Dynamic Credit Group

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management has agreed to buy a majority stake in Dynamic Credit Group, an Amsterdam-based asset manager and specialist lender with 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) of assets under management, the companies said on Wednesday. BNP Paribas said allow Dynamic Credit access to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France's Antin Infrastructure sets IPO price range at 20-24 euros

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment company Antin Infrastructure Partners will float its shares at a price range between 20 and 24 euros in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Wednesday. The IPO involves a capital increase of about 350 million euros ($416 million) through the issuance...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Investors#Milan#Italian#Milanese#Mediobanca#Ray Ban
Reuters

Generali says majority of directors back keeping Donnet as CEO

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Generali said a majority of its board members was in favour of keeping Chief Executive Philippe Donnet in his job for another mandate, as shareholders in Italy’s biggest insurer spar over governance and strategy. Generali said a majority of non-executive directors had expressed appreciation for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swedish Match plans to spin off and list cigar business

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match plans to spin off its U.S. cigar business to shareholders and list it on the stock market, the company said. A spin-off would mean that Swedish Match, which sold its cigarette business in 1999, exits the combustible tobacco...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Truecaller plans to list Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller on Wednesday said it planned to list its Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Depending on market conditions, the listing is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Inditex H1 net rises as sales close to pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The owner of fashion brand Zara, Inditex, said on Wednesday it booked a 1.27 billion euros profit in the first half of the year as sales approached pre-pandemic levels on higher global demand for fashion apparel. The first semester net profit was higher than the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ifo institute sees German inflation slowing to 2-2.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 2.5% in 2022 from an estimated 3% this year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. “One-off effects will disappear at the start of 2022 as the year-earlier value-added tax cut ends and energy prices reach pre-crisis levels,” Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UAE sovereign fund ADIA seeks to sell two Sydney hotels, sources say

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is selling two of its Sydney hotel properties which could fetch the sovereign wealth fund (SWF) about $500 million, two sources familiar with the matter said. The two hotels, Novotel Sydney on Darling Harbour and IBIS Sydney Darling Harbour, together...
TRAVEL
financialadvisoriq.com

These Online Retail Investors Could Be Your Clients Someday

Responses to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s request for information and comments on the use of digital engagement practices by broker-dealers and registered investment advisor firms have produced a good look at typical retail investors active on digital platforms. The SEC asked for inputs on the use of behavioral prompts,...
RETAIL
kdal610.com

H&M June-August net sales rise 9%, less than expected

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sales at Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, increased less than expected in the three months through August. The company said on Wednesday sales grew 9% from a year earlier, or 14% measured in local currencies, to 55.6 billion crowns ($6.46 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast net sales growth of 14%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

European stocks under pressure from weak China data

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday as worries about a slowing Chinese economy, declines in travel and leisure stocks and soaring UK inflation dampened sentiment in early trading. The benchmark STOXX 600 index fell 0.1% by 0711 GMT. Asian stocks tumbled after data showed China's factory and retail sectors faltered in August following fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares rise on auto, telecom boost ahead of cabinet meeting

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in some energy stocks, while automobile and telecom companies jumped after local media reported that the government was considering incentives and financial relief for the sectors. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.19% higher at...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Norwegian oil firm Okea flags jump in Q3 revenue

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company Okea said on Wednesday it expects its revenue to roughly triple in the third quarter of 2021 as oil and gas prices rise, and anticipates a further boost from the imminent startup of a new field. Overall operational income was expected to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Shinsei Bank says it is still considering response to SBI's bid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Shinsei Bank said on Wednesday no decision has been made on its response to an unsolicited $1.1 billion bid by SBI Holdings following a media report that it plans to introduce a poison-pill defence. “It is true that Shinsei Bank is currently considering various measures to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

183K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy