Local University To Be Featured On Amazon Prime Series

A local university has hit the jackpot by being featured on an upcoming episode of the Amazon Prime TV series, "The College Tour."

During the show, students and alumni at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield will discuss SHU’s innovative programs, hands-on learning, faculty, and other aspects of life on campus.

The university's 30-minute episode takes viewers on a journey through the university, providing an inside look without having to step on campus.

Host Alex Boylan, a winner of The Amazing Race reality show, introduces students and provides facts and figures about SHU while video footage and photographs give the audience a look at the campus.

Ten students discuss topics such as mentorships, athletics, and student activities, and they share their experiences at the university.

“The idea for The College Tour TV series came to me from my 16-year-old niece,” said Boylan, who has produced and hosted leading programs on PBS, CBS, and the Travel Channel. “Because of the pandemic and finances, she wasn’t able to travel to tour colleges.

"So, using our skills as executive producers, we created a series inspired by her and millions of other young people who are interested in attending college.”

The episode is scheduled to air sometime this fall.

