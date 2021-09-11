CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Local University To Be Featured On Amazon Prime Series

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAhM0_0btDAKpO00

A local university has hit the jackpot by being featured on an upcoming episode of the Amazon Prime TV series, "The College Tour."

During the show, students and alumni at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield will discuss SHU’s innovative programs, hands-on learning, faculty, and other aspects of life on campus.

The university's 30-minute episode takes viewers on a journey through the university, providing an inside look without having to step on campus.

Host Alex Boylan, a winner of The Amazing Race reality show, introduces students and provides facts and figures about SHU while video footage and photographs give the audience a look at the campus.

Ten students discuss topics such as mentorships, athletics, and student activities, and they share their experiences at the university.

“The idea for The College Tour TV series came to me from my 16-year-old niece,” said Boylan, who has produced and hosted leading programs on PBS, CBS, and the Travel Channel. “Because of the pandemic and finances, she wasn’t able to travel to tour colleges.

"So, using our skills as executive producers, we created a series inspired by her and millions of other young people who are interested in attending college.”

The episode is scheduled to air sometime this fall.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Parsley Product Sold In New York

Hundreds of boxes of parsley are being recalled after testing showed the products could be contaminated with E. coli.Buurma Farms Inc. announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that it is recalling 320 boxes of Plain Parsley. The products were harvested on Monday, Aug. 30.The recalled products were distribut…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Education
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Education
Fairfield, CT
Entertainment
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Hudson Valley

Open for just under a week, a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley is quickly making a name for itself as the "hot" new spot to dine.Nova Kitchen, located in Rockland County on Route 303 in Blauvelt, features an upscale menu in a small setting that is sure to delight all of the foodies, as well as t…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart University#College Tour#Shu#Cbs#The Travel Channel
Daily Voice

Alligator Caught Near School In Hudson Valley

You never know where you'll find an alligator, this week it was in the Hudson Valley at a local unior high school.According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, this time it was Dutchess County when on Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 1:20 p.m., East Fishkill Police reported a four-to…
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery

Show her the money!A woman visiting Connecticut is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth $50,000 this week.On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Ariana Llanos Rojas, a Lake Worth, Florida resident, cashed in a winning "Super Cashword 22" ticket that was sold at the A&J Mini Mart on…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
128K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy