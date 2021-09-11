Why Movies That Cast Big Pharma as the Villain Always Chicken Out

There was a time, not too long ago, when theatrically released studio comedies dominated the box office and influenced the comedic tastes of countless fans. Back in the mid-to-late 2000s and up until the early 2010s, studio comedies were the 'hot' thing; films like The Hangover created franchises, while stars such as Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, and Will Ferrell were marquee names. In the last several years, theatrically released studio comedies have almost become nonexistent, streaming has dominated the conversation, and almost all of the big comedy stars have gotten comfy with streaming services.

