CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Multiple police units in search for alleged gunman.

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple police units are involved in what is being described as an active search for an alleged gunman near West Liberty borough in Brady Township Saturday afternoon. A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter is in the air in the vicinity of Smith Road. An earlier bulletin issued by Slippery Rock University described the alleged gunman as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and wearing a light tan shirt and shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has encountered this man should call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry ‘is not enough’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slippery Rock University
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy