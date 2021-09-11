Multiple police units in search for alleged gunman.
Multiple police units are involved in what is being described as an active search for an alleged gunman near West Liberty borough in Brady Township Saturday afternoon. A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter is in the air in the vicinity of Smith Road. An earlier bulletin issued by Slippery Rock University described the alleged gunman as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and wearing a light tan shirt and shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has encountered this man should call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100.www.butlereagle.com
