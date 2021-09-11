Northwest Notes: Simmons, Wolves, Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. Remains optimistic that a contract extension will get done. Porter had his best statistical output as a professional last season, averaging 19.0 points and 7.3 assists while shooting a whopping 44.5 percent from deep. The 23-year-old will be entering the final year of his rookie contract if an agreement isn't reached before the start of the 2021-22 campaign. However, based on his play over the years, it would seem the franchise will do everything in its power to keep him in the Mile High City moving ahead. Nonetheless, Porter's fantasy outlook is higher than ever, and as long as he can remain healthy, he should be one of the most impactful fantasy options going.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO