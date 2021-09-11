State police looking for alleged gunman
Slippery Rock University issued an email bulletin Saturday morning that Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in West Liberty Township in the vicinity of Smith Road. The alleged gunman is described as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and wearing a light tan shirt and shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100 with any information.www.butlereagle.com
