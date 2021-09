The Lions drafted Penei Sewell to be their right tackle of the future, but there's a chance he could start at left tackle in Week 1. Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker injured his finger in practice this week and is likely to miss Sunday's season opener against the 49ers, Dan Campbell announced Friday. Sewell, who played left tackle in college, is one of Detroit's three candidates to take Decker's place, along with backup tackle Matt Nelson and starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO