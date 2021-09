Holy Cross moved on quickly from its thrilling, opening win at UConn, and, likewise, did not dwell on last week’s disappointing, 35-21 loss to Merrimack. “This is such a long season,” Holy Cross Bob Chesney said. “There is no time to sit around and talk and think too much about it. There is time to correct it, to correct the mistakes, and remember the situations you were in. We felt strong about last week’s practices. In the end, (the loss) probably provides a little bit of humility and understanding that anybody can be anybody on any given Saturday. It proves how challenging it is to win on this level.”

