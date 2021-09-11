Pep Guardiola's experimental attack was enough for Manchester City against Leicester, but still needs work

Update: Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus are available for selection after Brazil players were cleared to feature in Premier League games this weekend. A pair of 5-0 wins in their last two outings suggests Manchester City are starting to find their form and will fancy their chances of avenging last month’s Community Shield defeat against Leicester. Brendan Rodgers’ side have done well to amass six points from their three matches so far despite stuttering performances, caused partly by injuries. If Jonny Evans is deemed fit enough to make his first start of the season, possibly alongside Jannik Vestergaard, he could bring renewed solidity to a defence that could otherwise be tormented by the visitors. Paul Doyle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO