CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Maxwell brings shimmer, shine and smiles to NY Fashion Week

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZRhu_0btD74ZV00

At the end of Brandon Maxwell's show at New York Fashion Week, his models were doing something models don't usually do on runways: They were smiling.

Maybe that's because Maxwell had dressed them in clothes meant to project joy and fun — psychedelic patterns, shimmering fabrics and bright colors, in casual garments that evoked a day in the park or at the beach.

“Don’t we all want to be on a beach at this point?” Maxwell said during a backstage interview after Friday night's show. “Life has not been a beach for the last year and a half.”

In the past, he said, his designs have been a more literal reflection of his mood and experiences. “If it’s a dark time, it’s been dark clothes, and tight,” he said.

But this time, rather than focus on the bleakness of the past year, Maxwell said he wanted to “find the beauty in this moment.”

So he imbued his Spring Summer 2022 collection with a casual-chic aesthetic featuring bold prints in pinks, oranges and greens, plaid board shorts, shiny windbreakers, jackets and trenchcoats, dresses in bright metallics, and tees emblazoned with a mushroom design. There were long dresses, too, but made casual by wide stripes or bold psychedelic prints.

Beachwear also made an appearance, with models in bikini tops carrying rolled towels or blankets fashioned into cross-body bags. Some toted matching oversized backpacks. Supermodel Gigi Hadid closed out the show in a silvery, patterned pantsuit with a bikini top.

Maxwell is known for his lavish gowns and formal wear, favored by notables including Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle and especially Lady Gaga. But he said his real personal style is more laid back.

“I’m a very casual person,” he said. "I have a pair of shorts on under these nice pants that I’m putting on for you."

Though Maxwell was excited to return to an in-person show, he said the experience was bittersweet.

“It was the first show without my family and most of my friends, so that felt hard,” he said. “This is always a familial experience for me, doing the shows.”

“But I have a different family, too, that’s here,” he said. “And that’s the family that works with me and makes the collections.”

Maxwell praised the unsung workers who helped make the show a reality. “People forget that this is a business, and I think they see a designer at the end of the runway and models, and don’t think about all the people who come into work every day to make those clothes," he said.

Despite a difficult year, Maxwell said he felt real happiness as he watched the show unfold.

“I felt pure joy when the first woman hit the runway, for I don’t know how long the show was," he said. "It felt like 30 seconds ... nine minutes maybe. Yeah, it felt great for nine minutes.”

“It was nice to see everybody tonight feeling like there was a glimmer of hope again,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Brandon Maxwell
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#Fashion Shows#New York Fashion Week
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Teyana Taylor's 5-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Runway Debut At NY Fashion Week And Stole The Show

In case you needed a reminder, Junie is already a star. New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway. On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement. The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

I Need a Telescope to See All the "Celestial Crystals" on Anok Yai's Met Gala Gown

The 2019 Met Gala's "Camp" theme still had a prominent influence on many of this year's attendees, but many of those who understood the 2021 Met Gala's "In America" assignment took inspiration from some of history's most influential stars. Much like Yara Shahidi showing up in a head-to-toe Dior outfit inspired by Josephine Baker, model Anok Yai also gave a nod to the 1920s entertainer and civil rights activist. Channeling pique "Old Hollywood" glam, Anok posed on the Costume Institute steps in a figure-hugging Oscar de La Renta dress from the Spring 2022 collection. While Anok and Yara's outfits couldn't have been more different, both paid an honorable tribute to the Jazz Age star.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy