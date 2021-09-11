CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Anniversary: 20 Years Later, the Fashion Industry Remembers

By Katie Abel
 6 days ago
As the world marks the 20th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the fashion industry is looking back at the day that changed everything and remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

In New York this morning, in a show of unity, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the World Trade Center site. Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama also attended the ceremony. Meanwhile, in Shanksville, Pa., former President George Bush, former first Lady Laura Bush and vice president Kamala Harris shared their reflections. A remembrance ceremony was also being held at The Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Back in New York, where fashion week continued today, designers, executives and retailers shared messages on social media.

