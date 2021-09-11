Paris District Road Report for the Week of September 13, 2021
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the week of Sept. 13, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.www.ksstradio.com
