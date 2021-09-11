Paris District Road Report for the Week of September 13, 2021

Another Hopkins County Resident Confirmed To Have Died From Coronavirus. Coronavirus cases continue to surge, with more new COVID-19 cases reported among Hopkins County residents during the last 2 weeks than during June and July combined. Two of the 461 Hopkins County residents who’ve had COVID during the last 2 weeks were confirmed by death certificate to have died as a result of the virus; the most recent COVID death was one of new 400 Texas COVID fatalities reported Friday by Texas Department of State Health Services.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO