Exciting things happening in downtown Durham. Indy Week shared that the team behind Luna Rotisserie (with locations in Durham and Carrboro) announced that they plan to open not one, but two businesses at 347 W. Main Street: the first, Rubies on Five Points, will be a live music, bar, and event space in the second story of the location. The second business, Remedy Room, a “classic neighborhood bar” with drinks and a bar menu with shared plates, will occupy the first story. They plan to open Rubies on Five Points in mid-October, with Remedy Room to follow in late 2021. Check out Rubies here, Remedy Room here and Luna Rotisserie here. Congrats to Shawn Stokes, Rob Montemayor and Anthony Kofler.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO