The pandemic has disrupted preventive health care. Here’s how to get back on track

By Marie McCullough, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you overlooked or postponed your health checkups during the unending 20-month pandemic?. A new study suggests that U.S. cancer diagnoses have declined because of pandemic-related upheaval. The average monthly number of newly identified cases of eight types of cancer plunged almost 30% during the early pandemic shutdowns, then rebounded when medical practices reopened — but fell again last winter by 19%.

