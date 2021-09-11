CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla's Wild Laser Windshield Wiper Patent Has Been Approved

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember when Tesla filed a patent to replace traditional windshield wipers with lasers that clear debris from the windshield? Well, nearly two years later, Electrek has discovered the wild patent has been officially granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Yes, really. Tesla refers to the technology as...

carbuzz.com

teslarati.com

Tesla Model S with tilting display spotted in the wild

When Tesla listed the refreshed Model S and Model X in its online configurator earlier this year, the company made it a point to indicate a number of key features that are coming to the flagship sedan and SUV. These include a swiveling display, which would allow drivers and passengers to tilt the vehicles’ large 17″ screen towards themselves.
CARS
Carscoops

Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

In our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

This New Tesla Model S Has A Tilting Screen - Soon In Production?

Tesla refreshed the Model S sedan recently, adding the new top of the range Plaid version to the range, as well as making some modifications inside - here’s the full breakdown of what the refreshed Model S has to offer - but the manufacturer still has some new features it wants to implement, or features it wanted to implement but gave up on.
CARS
Carscoops

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Cybertruck Has Been Delayed Until Late 2022

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will not hit the production line until late 2022. When first unveiled in November 2019, Tesla stated the Cybertruck would hit the market in 2021. However, the automaker revealed its plans had been pushed back until 2022 during its Q2 2021 financial results announcement in August. Musk has now specified that it has been delayed yet again until late 2022 and that significant volume production will not be achieved until late 2023.
ECONOMY
topgear.com

The Tesla Model S Plaid has set an EV record at the Nürburgring

Big news in the world of EVs, and predictably it’s come straight from the Twitter account of Elon Musk. The Tesla boss has announced that a Model S Plaid has claimed the lap record for production electric cars at the Nürburgring, with a time of 7min 35.579sec. Check it out...
CARS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla FSD 10 Testers Agree a Large Improvement Has Been Delivered

Tesla full self-driving testers are reporting that FSD Beta 10 is a large improvement. They agree that in 2-4 weeks it will be ready for the start of wide opt-in release. They are feeling far more confident and comfortable using FSD. Gali of Hyperchange now thinks that robotaxi level could...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's 'Full-Self Driving' Update 10 Is Still Pretty Scary

Tesla pushed out version 10 of its "Full-Self Driving" system, which we'll remind you again is not full self driving but just a level 2 system, last week and video footage of the test dummies/beta testers has been rolling in. This latest comes from the Hyperchange channel on YouTube and its called monorail success. We're thinking the word "success" is being narrowly defined here, but the Model 3 did avoid hitting a few giant, easily avoidable stone pillars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Tesla Model Y Crush The BMW M4 In A Moose Test

Manufacturers spend millions of dollars testing and refining the handling characteristics of their cars, so it's always interesting to see how production cars perform under independent testing, where the results and testing conditions are out of the hands of those who built the car. While most instrumented testing is usually conducted to ascertain performance and braking, a particularly interesting one is the moose test. The test simulates an evasive maneuver to avoid a moose or other large animal, basically testing a car's ability to make a sudden change of direction at a decent speed without losing control. We've covered numerous vehicles failing these tests. The most recent, and perhaps most surprising, was the BMW M4's tail-happy antics that wrecked a few cones in the process. Km77.com, the same YouTube channel that conducted the BMW test, has now posted its test of Tesla Model Y, but this time with wildly different results.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla, Porsche, And Dodge Dominate America's Most Appealing Brands

J.D. Power has just revealed the results of its 2021 US Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study. Whereas the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) hones in on quality, the APEAL Study is a gauge of the emotional attachment and excitement level that customers express towards their vehicle of choice. With the study now in its 26th year, Porsche once again topped the rankings for premium brands with a score of 882, while Dodge led the way for mass-market brands with an identical rating. In last year's study, Dodge tied with Ram while Porsche outperformed other rival brands in the premium sector.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

