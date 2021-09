Fans of the Amarillo Symphony and major motion picture hits are in for a treat at a concert scheduled later this month. According to Amarillo Sod Poodles officials, tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony’s “Hollywood at Hodgetown — The Sequel.” This outdoor concert will be hosted at the ballpark downtown and will feature the Symphony, conducted by Jacomo Bairos, performing a variety of patriotic and cinematic works, including American Salute and the themes from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO