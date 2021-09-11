CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chama, NM

On the hunt for a home in Chama? These houses are on the market

Chama Today
Chama Today
 6 days ago

(Chama, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Chama. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOcA1_0btD593Y00

124 Elk Drive, Chama, 87520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful Modular Home located in the Chama West Sub Division in Northern New Mexico. This Home is nestled on 10 Acres, plenty of room to bring your horses. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath with an open concept living space. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains and learn to share your acreage with the wildlife that travels through the area to graze. Property also has an RV hookup with water, sewer and electric, as well as a 220v generator with manual hookup to the entire house. With year round access, this would be a great full-time or get-a-way home.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hise, Realty One of Chama at 575-756-1351

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103359)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkKS4_0btD593Y00

5325 Running Horse Place, Chromo, 81128

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Briana Jacobson, Pagosa Brokers LLC, C: 970-946-4656, briana@pagosabrokers.com, www.pagosabrokers.com/: Incredible executive retreat, nestled in a very private valley with serene views of the surrounding valleys, all the way to New Mexico. The back drops are the spectacular Banded Peaks range and majestic Navajo Peak. This beautiful home is 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with a three car garage! Views from every window in the home! Exposed log framing features, oversized windows and an inviting open floor plan accentuated by an impressive native river rock fireplace. Also included is a barn/workshop, 40X42 under roof. 16 X 32 inside with blown insulation and covered 12X32 on both sides. Perfect for those ATV toys and Hay for your horses! This is a beautiful gated ranch development. Hear the elk bugling in your back yard as you sit on the deck enjoying all the site of elk, deer, turkey and bear! This is truly a world unto itself location. Utter solitude, quality construction and gentle beauty are the hallmarks of this home and setting. Home sale includes many beautiful furnishings.

For open house information, contact Briana Jacobson, Pagosa Brokers LLC at 970-264-3800

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-785089)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUt9I_0btD593Y00

11 Cielo Azul, Chama, 87520

2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Adorable mountain cabinl Located in the popular Brazos Canyon area, this two bedroom one bath place is within walking distance of the base of the Brazos River for trout fishing. From a large, partially covered deck you will see the 11,000+foot Brazos Cliffs, and the Brazos Waterfall. This lovely place is offered substantially furnished and is surrounded by mature trees including ponderosa pine, aspen, and gambrel oaks. Mule deer, elk, wild turkey and other critters of the forest make this place their home. Hike, mountain bike, or ride your ATV on the community roads and trails. A stocked community pond is located nearby. This part of northern New Mexico offers many recreational opportunities from the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad to several New Mexico and Colorado State Parks. Chama is nearby for shopping and other services. Escape the heat and hustle and bustle of the city and come up to the cool green mountains of northern New Mexico. Relax and enjoy our lovely area. This is a not to be missed opportunity!

For open house information, contact Robert Delahunt, RE/MAX Professionals Plus-Cham at 575-756-1678

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202104104)

Community Policy