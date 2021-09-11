Monterey-curious? These homes are on the market

(Monterey, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monterey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6745 Mill Gap Rd, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Own a piece of history. The old Mill Gap Supply, a country store for many years, is looking for a new owner to stock it's shelves or to repurpose it for another use. The current owner has completed updating the kitchen and bath room down stairs. The 2.81 acre property has several other out buildings and long frontage on Rt. 84. Beautiful mt. views from the front porch and DSL in the back yard ready for hook up. $84,900 Sold as is. Call Daniel Hotz 540-294-0009

8155 Cowpasture River Rd, Williamsville, 24487 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Cabin | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2013

High-end hunting retreat joining thousands of acres of National Forest! This custom built hideaway and launch pad for exploring the George Washington NF and the Highland Wildlife Management Area is well-appointed with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, central great room and modern kitchen situated on 35 acres of flat and rolling terrain. Abundant deer, turkey, bear, and grouse on the property with the Cowpasture River flowing just across the NF boundary. Included is a 20' x 18' equipment building and shed. Unique opportunity to have a retreat in the middle of some of the mid-Atlantic's most pristine backcountry. In-place woods road system takes you back into the big country. Ideal for a hunting group. Some of Virginia's best hunting!

765 High Valley Dr, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath log cabin in High Valley. 2 car garage in basement and large sun room addition on south end of cabin, 2 porches, 1 screened, New standing seam roof but needs paint, All on 10 acres in High Valley. Most of the cabin is in great shape but some repairs are needed. POA and $150.00 a year for road maintenance Asking $199,000.00 Call Daniel 540-294-0009 for more details

75 E East Main St, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1934

A country charmer in Town. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath farm house is located in the heart of Town. Walk to all the amenities such as public swimming, library, restaurants, convenience store, and enjoy visiting you friends on the one mile walking path all in town.

