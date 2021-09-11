CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, VA

Monterey-curious? These homes are on the market

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 6 days ago

(Monterey, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monterey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLLxM_0btD53lC00

6745 Mill Gap Rd, Monterey, 24465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Own a piece of history. The old Mill Gap Supply, a country store for many years, is looking for a new owner to stock it's shelves or to repurpose it for another use. The current owner has completed updating the kitchen and bath room down stairs. The 2.81 acre property has several other out buildings and long frontage on Rt. 84. Beautiful mt. views from the front porch and DSL in the back yard ready for hook up. $84,900 Sold as is. Call Daniel Hotz 540-294-0009

For open house information, contact DANIEL HOTZ, LACEY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 540-949-6939

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-620685)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaE3N_0btD53lC00

8155 Cowpasture River Rd, Williamsville, 24487

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Cabin | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2013

High-end hunting retreat joining thousands of acres of National Forest! This custom built hideaway and launch pad for exploring the George Washington NF and the Highland Wildlife Management Area is well-appointed with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, central great room and modern kitchen situated on 35 acres of flat and rolling terrain. Abundant deer, turkey, bear, and grouse on the property with the Cowpasture River flowing just across the NF boundary. Included is a 20' x 18' equipment building and shed. Unique opportunity to have a retreat in the middle of some of the mid-Atlantic's most pristine backcountry. In-place woods road system takes you back into the big country. Ideal for a hunting group. Some of Virginia's best hunting!

For open house information, contact Charles Neely, James Wm. Moore Real Estate Co. at 540-460-4602

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-136256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8cAg_0btD53lC00

765 High Valley Dr, Monterey, 24465

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath log cabin in High Valley. 2 car garage in basement and large sun room addition on south end of cabin, 2 porches, 1 screened, New standing seam roof but needs paint, All on 10 acres in High Valley. Most of the cabin is in great shape but some repairs are needed. POA and $150.00 a year for road maintenance Asking $199,000.00 Call Daniel 540-294-0009 for more details

For open house information, contact DANIEL HOTZ, LACEY REAL ESTATE GROUP at 540-949-6939

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-618763)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfjV3_0btD53lC00

75 E East Main St, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1934

A country charmer in Town. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath farm house is located in the heart of Town. Walk to all the amenities such as public swimming, library, restaurants, convenience store, and enjoy visiting you friends on the one mile walking path all in town.

For open house information, contact RICHARD SHAMROCK, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-621589)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
City
Supply, VA
City
Monterey, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
18
Followers
335
Post
587
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy