CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Council now

Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Council, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Council. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoUJV_0btD4PoU00

226 Soup Haire Road, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1925

What a great find. An adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom move in ready home. Crisp and clean. This home has beautiful floors, a fireplace, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, a nice front porch, a great screened porch on the back, and a new roof that was put on in 2019. Sits on a very spacious lot in a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room for the kids and the pets to run and play. Don't miss out. Call today.

For open house information, contact Ricky W Harrelson, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Brunswick County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCMLSNC-100276522)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbQkk_0btD4PoU00

645 Airport Road, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A MUST SEE! A SPACIOUS HOME WITHN 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH. CLOSETS HAVE MODIFIED SHELVES FOR EXTRA STORAGE. SO MANY EXTRAS WITH THIS PROPERTY. OUTSIDE WORKSHOP /GARAGE WITH ELECTRICITY AND WATER. 2.85 ACRES WITH MANY POSSIBILITIES. CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS AND A SHOWING OF THIS AWESOME PROPERTY! LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM EMEREAU BLADEN CHARTER SCHOOL.

For open house information, contact Janet M Allen, White Sand Realty at 910-879-0067

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Cape Fear Realtors MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRARNC-100274057)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt8yQ_0btD4PoU00

1084 White Lake Drive, Elizabethtown, 28337

3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Honey stop the Van! There's a home for sale in White Lake! Check out this large 3 bedroom home in the much sought after vacation community of White Lake, NC with its own water views. Want to get away from the hustle and bustle in the house? There is an additional building in the rear with a full bathroom and enough room for a bed and dresser! Even thought this home does not have its own private dock, there is a public dock close by. Not to mention the Pavilion surrounded by shops and restaurants for all your summertime fun! This home offers brand new LVT flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms. All new appliances in the kitchen, along with beautiful countertops. Brand New HVAC, all new electrical and all brand new windows in the entire house. Check out that fireplace.! On those cool nights, you can enjoy a cozy fire after being on the lake all day! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own this beautiful property, whether it is for your primary home or even an Airbnb and make a couple bucks! Make your appointment today, this beauty wont last long!

For open house information, contact Trisha Dean, Realty ONE Group Affinity at 910-378-7737

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Jacksonville Board of Realtors NC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRNC-100266459)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DD3A7_0btD4PoU00

101 Elkton Road, Clarkton, 28433

0 Bed 0 Bath | $16,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This is an AS-IS sale. Seller will NOT be responsible for any unpaid real estate taxes and/or assessments, levies, homeowner/condo association fees, costs and/or charges, utilities, code violations and any other charges. The buyer is fully responsible for performing the required diligence to verify any possible liens, judgements and/or assessments.

For open house information, contact Ann C Walters, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Brunswick County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCMLSNC-100284318)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council, NC
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Real Estate Taxes#Restaurants#Llc#Withn#White Sand Realty#Lvt#Brand New Hvac
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
16
Followers
324
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy