On the hunt for a home in Springdale? These houses are on the market

(Springdale, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springdale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4087 Hesseltine, Valley, 99181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Lots of light in this private move in ready home! Enjoy sitting on the expansive deck watching the wildlife after your morning swim in your own spa. 25 minutes to shopping, dining and the casino. Fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and outdoor recreation is all within minutes drive! Beautifully handcrafted wood countertops complement the open spacious kitchen. Home has new flooring just installed and freshly painted inside and out. This is an entertainers floor plan with space for everyone! Call your agent for a showing before this one is gone!

33487 B/C Waitts Lake South, Valley, 99181 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 490 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Very cute 2 bed/1 bath on a secondary lot of Waitts Lake! Includes great view of lake, shed/bunkhouse, garage, option for association dock access, and great access off of both South Waitts Lake Rd and Darrin Rd. Act fast, these don't come along very often!!

4040 Springdale Hunters, Springdale, 99173 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Mobile Home | 2,562 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Secluded open concept home on acreage. Main home feature over 2500 sq. ft. of living space with lots of updates. 5 large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family/playroom, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and custom counter tops. PLUS BONUS Guest Home ADA accessible has pellet stove. Fenced back yard and garden space, large shop, and plenty room for pastures, Great well 18 GPM. Easy commute to Spokane. Call today for a private tour.

3706 H Waitts Lake, Valley, 99181 2 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Super seclusion just a few minutes west of Waitts Lake up on the mountain. Cute and cozy cabin allows you to live here in comfort. Well, power, septic all installed. Large deck. View wildlife from your deck or patio! Borders a timber company on the east. Master bedroom has an outside to to small patio. Upstairs big bedroom with built in drawers in eves.

