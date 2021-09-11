CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scobey, MT

Scobey-curious? These homes are on the market

Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Scobey, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Scobey. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XMXe_0btD4NIG00

510 Robinson Street, Other-See Remarks, 59263

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital!

For open house information, contact Aaron Carroll, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-316425)




ABOUT

With Scobey Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

