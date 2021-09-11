Buxton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Buxton, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Buxton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

41007 Latitude Lane, Avon, 27915 6 Beds 6 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for the perfect vacation home or investment opportunity, "OBX Dayz" should be on your short list! This beautifully decorated and maintained 6-bedroom, 5-full and 1-half bath home boasts the perfect location - lake front to offer you beautiful views and within walking distance of both the sound AND the ocean! Located in the heart of Avon in the beautiful Kinnakeet Shores subdivision, this property is also just minutes from all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the village has to offer. Add in the community pool and tennis and this location can absolutely not be beat!! The amenities abound - beautiful private saltwater pool; hot tub; outdoor shower; sun decks; covered decks; incredible lake and sound views; dry entry; game room; mid-level laundry; LARGE bedrooms; gorgeous open upper level with floor to ceiling windows, cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace; fully equipped kitchen and large dining area and beautiful new plantation shutters...the list goes on and on. No wonder this property is such a solid rental performer with more than $62K in rents already booked for 2021!! You do NOT want to miss this opportunity...get ready to spend your days at "OBX Dayz"...come and visit today!!

40823 Nc 12 Highway, Avon, 27915 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,622 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautifully maintained and upgraded ocean front home is tucked into a private 22,000 sq ft lot with private drive entrance. Nestled in the pines and dunes 900 feet from the ocean offers lots of protection from the NE wind without compromising view, location or access. Casablanca is a 5 bedroom, 5 full bath house set up to wow your guests. The ground level, accessible by outside entrance only offers a game room featuring a pool table, large 47” LCD television, awesome sound system, and easy access to the large in-ground pool. Of course the game room has a fridge, wet-bar, microwave, a sofa bed and full bath. Sliding doors provide entry to the Tiki bar and seating area overlooking the pool. The mid-level of the house has two king master bedrooms each with their private full bath. They share a common covered balcony overlooking the pool and beach walkway. Three more bedrooms are available on this level, two with bunk beds and the third with queen bed is located next to the full hall bath. All the rooms are equipped with TV/DVD to watch that movie from bed that you discovered in the movie library on the top floor of the home. The top floor is open and airy and full of recent upgrades. The pool is 14X32 and is a heated/salt pool. The exterior of this home is impeccably maintained and set up for living out doors. There is a BB Goal, Horse Shoe Pit on the west side, pool, hot tub, tiki bar, grill and walkway to the beach on the east side. Gunite Finish in pool is sparkling new. Beautiful protective dune in place.

57045 Lighthouse Court, Hatteras, 27943 7 Beds 10 Baths | $2,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,796 Square Feet | Built in None

Magnificent Custom-built Oceanfront gem with four levels of living space providing privacy and comfort as you enjoy the breathtaking views from the ocean to the sound. This nearly 5800 square foot pristine home is meticulously well maintained and designed for the connoisseur of details. Secluded away from the noise of hwy 12 in the Captains Beach subdivision. The first level offers covered parking with entry access to the interior elevator which takes guests and their gear to all four levels. The large private pool and BRAND NEW covered outdoor entertainment and living area are surrounded a spacious oceanside deck. Once inside the home, the upper three levels provide unmatched views of the ocean with tall 8’ high sliders and side panels. (All the windows and sliders throughout the home are sun-tinted to increase the guest’s comfort without glare). On the second level of the home, two oceanfront king master bedrooms with stunning ocean views anchor the game room and wet bar area featuring an 8-foot pool table, foosball table, and kitchenette with access to the hot tub. Two other master bedrooms on this level feature a Queen, and Pyramid/Bunk combination. The third level of the home hosts the media center with screening room and theater seats, with large windows with a fabulous view of the sea. This theater/media room is a favorite with guests. Most impressive is the 18 feet of 8-foot tall glass sliders and panels. This level also includes laundry room and three additional bedrooms. The king master is a deluxe suite with oceanfront balcony, private seating area, wet bar, and two flat screen TVs. A wheelchair accessible King master bedroom offers ADA friendly doorways, roll in shower and counter height. A third bonus bedroom features pyramid bunk bed with trundle, desk and sitting area adding further amenities and options for guests. Moving to the top floor, this wows other oceanfront homes with wall-to-wall windows capturing the ocean, the dolphins the birds and the sunrises. The huge great room provides 30 feet of 8-foot tall glass sliders and panels, providing what many people say is the most incredible ocean view on Hatteras Island. The two giant 8-foot sliders open to the oceanfront deck and seating area with gas-log fireplace and large flat screen TV home theater system. Eight new Dolphin Watch captain's chairs offer spectacular views of the ocean like few other homes can do. Inside, the dining area offers oceanfront dining for 10, seating at the breakfast bar for 7 and a round table to seat an additional 6. The open kitchen and expansive counter prep area is the envy of food lovers and aspiring chefs with its dual refrigerators, dual ranges and dual microwaves 2nd sink and 2nd dishwasher in the breakfast bar area. With plenty of room for large gatherings, all guests can enjoy the beauty of Hatteras with the soundside offering expansive views from the deck which includes a gas grill and pub table seating to enjoy the evening sunsets. Views are the greatest amenity to this impressive home which has all level access to the ocean-side decks which have been lowered to provide a view from inside the home over the deck railing. There is no visual barrier between you and the 24-hour a day views of the dolphins and birds, sunrises, moonrises and star gazing. This executive home is an investor’s dream and a gracious gem on the oceanfront.

40171 C. C. Gray Road, Avon, 27915 3 Beds 1 Bath | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for a year-round residence or vacation home, this 3 bedroom/1 bath raised rancher on a HUGE 16,500 SqFt lot in Avon offers a unique opportunity!! This home is not in a rental program and has been used exclusively as a second home...the care and attention to detail shows in every room. With this great waterfront location at this price point, you truly have the opportunity to make this your dream home. Imagine the incredible sunsets!! Don't let this one get away.....come and visit today!!

