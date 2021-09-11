CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

Check out these homes on the Stanfield market now

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 6 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stanfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyPLf_0btD4Isd00

38138 W Nina Street, Maricopa, 85138

4 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Make yourself at home in this gorgeous 4 beds, 2 baths single-level property that has been meticulously cared for! It offers a 2 car garage, RV gate, and beautifully landscaped front yard. Discover a welcoming interior with two-tone paint, wood-look tile flooring in main areas, plush carpet in bedrooms, window treatments, and lighted ceiling fans in all the right places. Black SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, recessed lighting, black subway tile backsplash, white staggered cabinets, and a huge island w/breakfast bar make this spacious eat-in kitchen a cook's dream. Main bedroom provides an ensuite with dual sinks & a generous walk-in closet that has access to the laundry room. Out the back, you have a large storage shed and covered patio to rest & relax. This gem won't disappoint!

For open house information, contact Marsha Wallraf, HomeSmart Success at 520-350-1474

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6288135)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHsr2_0btD4Isd00

17580 N Gatun Avenue, Maricopa, 85139

3 Beds 2 Baths | $308,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful move in ready single level home for sale in the Alterra community in Maricopa! Walk inside and notice the open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Shutters on most windows throughout! The kitchen area is spacious with plenty of cabinets + pantry, separate dining area, recessed lighting, & matching black appliances include a GAS range! Master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms, features a double door entry, ensuite bathroom w/ dual sinks, large soaking tub + separate walk-in shower, & HUGE walk-in closet. Also notice your own entry/exit to the backyard. Indoor laundry room w/ washer & dryer included. 2 car enclosed garage. Backyard has covered patio and the yard is super spacious with plenty of room to create & make your own. Also notice a bit more privacy with the common area barrier behind you / no neighbors behind you! Schedule your private tour today.

For open house information, contact James Patrick Sanson, Keller Williams Realty Phoenix at 480-768-9333

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6260201)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZEtQ_0btD4Isd00

851 S John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great big piece of Maricopa. This is the property that you need to have. Full of life at the end of John Wayne Parkway. Convenient to Stanfield, CG or anywhere on I-8.

For open house information, contact Timothy W Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 480-788-0027

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6226758)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IShye_0btD4Isd00

17712 N Maddaloni Avenue, Maricopa, 85138

4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,827 Square Feet | Built in 2019

POOL PARADISE....This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home offers 1826 Square Feet of Solid Modern Living. Granite Counter Tops in a well designed Kitchen, Island, Ample Counter Space, and Pantry. Split Owner's Bedroom for Privacy. Owner's Bath has a Walk In Shower & Walk in Closet. Bedrooms 2,3, & 4 are nicely sized and located for privacy. Cabinets in the Laundry Room. Blinds on All Windows. Ring Door Bell System. The Large Lot provides room for the southerly facing Pebble Tec Pool with Color changing Light and More! Sorrento Community has a Splash Pad, Tennis Court, Paddleball Court, Basket Ball Court, Three Play Areas, Several Picnic Pavilions, Grass Parks, Walking/Biking Paths. Conveniently located for commutes to Phoenix and Casa Grande. Refrigerator, and Wash/Dryer INCLUDED

For open house information, contact James Mickelson, HomeSmart Success at 520-350-1474

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6270477)

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield, AZ
ABOUT

With Stanfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

