On the hunt for a home in Las Vegas? These houses are on the market

(Las Vegas, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2701 & 2707 Hot Springs Boulevard, Las Vegas, 87701 0 Bed 0 Bath | $500,000 | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This lovely home, built in 1945 but renovated recently, has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, and the guest house next door has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Both homes have renovated kitchens and bathrooms, and the main house has hard wood floors and new carpet in two of the three bedrooms. The interior has just been repainted. There are two storage sheds in the back yard, which is walled and landscaped with trees and flowers. Also on the property is a mobile home park, with seven resident mobile homes, and two large spaces and two small ones available for four more mobile homes, located behind homes. Great income-producing property in your backyard with manager who is willing to stay on. Come take a look today.

For open house information, contact Laurie Frantz, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

925 Sixth St, Las Vegas, 87701 8 Beds 5 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,291 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Designed by famed architects Rapp & Rapp, this 19th Century Queen Anne Victorian with high-ceilings, detailed original woodwork and beautiful hardwood floors was built for Supreme Court Justice Frank Springer. This mansion was one of Las Vegas's grand residences. Located on 3 city lots within walking distance of the historic Carnegie Library, NM Highlands University, downtown dining, galleries and shopping areas. Step into the wide entry hall with the Living Room and Bedroom/Library on either side, with a new bathroom. A gracious staircase sits opposite the formal dining room, leading into the family room and last, the kitchen with its' large island, great for entertaining. Upstairs, the 2nd floor has 5 bedrooms and 1 restored bathroom; the 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms, a stubbed-in kitchen ready for appliances, and a non-working bathroom with a claw-foot tub. The Carriage House has been rebuilt as 2 apts; front is complete; back is framed-in with infrastructure stubbed in and ready for fixtures. Both apts have new electric installed. Newer roof is 2 years old. Formerly a B&B, this property offers many possibilities, including the potential to provide income! 24-hr. notice required. By appointment only to pre-qualified buyers. Full CoVid Protocols. Please call Zi (Susan) Pinsley: 505-652-4416 or Kathy Hendrickson: 505-459-6987 for a showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Susan Pinsley, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

23 Cherokee Drive, Tecolotito, 87701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1952

A great opportunity! Equipped with everything needed to establish a family home/farm/ranch in Tecolotito, New Mexico. Easy access to Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa or Albuquerque. Bring your vision. This 3.76 acre farm land parcel includes a 4 bedroom Adobe home with an additional location to build a home or bring in a mobile home having all utilities, sewage and water on site. Barn, shed and chicken coop on property also. There are 2.5 ac ft of water/ditch rights that go with the land. The ditch runs at the top of the 2.5 acres with the Pecos River running at the end of the property. Property features yellow granny apple trees, black cherries, pink roses, cats claw trees, garlic and asparagus that all grow naturally. The 2.5 acre farm land parcel has been used as a grass farm and grazing

For open house information, contact Michael Paul Naranjo, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

31 Stargazer Drive, Las Vegas, 87701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1988

End of the road privacy on 13 secluded acres, this unique custom-built, passive solar home has stunning mountain & valley views in every direction. Brick floors with radiant under-floor heat lead to a spacious great room, with wood-burning kiva fireplace. A perfect setting for your casual living and formal entertaining. From the great room, walk onto 2 inviting patios and a covered portal. Built in 1988, and designed by the owner, Berndt G Albers, the home has 2 comfortable bedrooms with abundant storage space. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with double sinks and large soaking tub. Attached 4-car garage opens into the utility and laundry room with ample storage and built-in shelving. One of two 1500 gallon tanks for back-up rainwater catchment is here; other is outside. There is also a domestic well and septic system. Underground phone and electric utility service. Large propane tank conveys with the home. This is a one-of-a-kind, must-see property, being sold "As Is."

For open house information, contact Susan Pinsley, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151