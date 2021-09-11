CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dove Creek, CO

Check out these homes on the Dove Creek market now

 6 days ago

(Dove Creek, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dove Creek. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvKQf_0btD4G7B00

810 N Main Street, Dove Creek, 81324

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in None

Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-739-0447, martispitzer@remax.net, http://www.martispitzer.remaxagent.com: This 3 bedroom home on .58 acres is close to the schools. The kitchen is updated and the living area is large and wide open. The garage is a great plus to the property. The beauty of the property is the nice yard and the large lot for expansion is you wanted more yard or a garden. CALL for a showing today.

For open house information, contact Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-784447)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ng1Cy_0btD4G7B00

7262 County Line Road, Dove Creek, 81324

2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in None

Terry McCabe, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-799-4459, terrymc@move2swcolo.com, www.move2swcolo.com: This great property is just waiting for you! Minimal covenants, NO HOA, and this really cute home with 2 covered decks to enjoy those views!!! Inside the home you'll find main living area with good sized laundry room, nice kitchen with newer appliances, kitchen dining, all open to living area that includes a new gas log stove that's perfect for cool evenings! Electric ductless split system 18000 btu cooling and heating unit ensure this well insulated home stays comfy year round! Large bathroom with walk in shower. flooring in main living area has been upgraded, nice large windows let in lots of natural light! Upstairs you will find upgraded carpeting with extra padding, 2 good sized bedrooms. Outside there is a detached 2 car garage/barn, and a handy shed for lots more storage. Elk Run One is named aptly, enjoy the wildlife crossing, and within close proximity to National Forest and BLM. Tractor and some furnishings included!!!

For open house information, contact Terry McCabe, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-786749)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSp2o_0btD4G7B00

15877 Road 5.2, Dove Creek, 81324

2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 962 Square Feet | Built in None

Brenda Hindmarsh, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-394-4163, brendahindmarsh@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Hunting Heaven in Dove Creek, CO! 80 acres located on a dead-end road. This property has so much to offer, a single wide trailer with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Also a vintage homestead cabin that might be rehabbed to a seasonal hunting cabin?? The large shop offers lots of work space or place to park all your recreational vehicles. The property is partially fenced with numerous pinion & juniper trees plus a seasonal stream, and beautiful views. Call today to schedule your tour!

For open house information, contact Brenda Hindmarsh, Regents Real Estate Group Inc. at 970-529-7001

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-785751)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Dove Creek, CO
