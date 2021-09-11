Top homes for sale in Littlefork

(Littlefork, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Littlefork will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

112 Main St, Littlefork, 56653 10 Beds 10 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,848 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This very well cared for Café, Motel & RV Park situated on Main St in Littlefork is waiting for a new owner. It is the perfect vacation spot or home base for those working in the area, travelling to Canada and Voyageurs National Park. Open year round, the motel has 9 well-appointed rooms, some with full kitchens and 4 RV sites out back. The café has not been operational for the last few years but is ready to be used as a B&B or full-time small-town café. Owner has re-invested into the property and maintained this beautiful motel & café as a turn-key business for the new owners. Strong revenue stream. All this and more with-in a few blocks of the Littlefork River. There is far too much to list here so we encourage you to contact our office to learn more about this rare opportunity.

5859 County Rd 8, Littlefork, 56653 5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,473 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Introducing: Rivers Edge Retreat. This country home is an artistic masterpiece. Vaulted ceilings are accented with locally sourced white cedar beams. The chef's quality kitchen offers perfect entertaining space. French doors will lead you to the fully screened porch where you can be close to nature and gather year round. Travel up the staircase where the round room is overlooked by the balcony bedroom. The art studio offers inspiration and creative space. The 112 acre property contains nearly 2,000 feet of river frontage, a river-side fishing cabin, pole building, groomed trails and a cottonwood plantation, all bordering 600 acres of State Wildlife Management Area. Outdoor activities include kayaking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, ATV trail riding, skiing and more. After a day of adventure, relax next to one of the fireplaces with family and friends.

6318 County Road 8, Littlefork, 56653 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 496 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This new and all but finished cabin/tiny house sits on 40 acres of prime hunting land and is moments away from world class muskie and walleye fishing on the Littlefork River which is the best kept secret in all of Northern Minnesota! This property is also located just a half hour south of the Rainy River. The house has a loft bedroom, a 3/4 nearly finished bathroom supported by the main kitchen/living area. Great decks on 3 sides with the most unique burls on the logs supporting the deck roofing and entryway! Heated with an electric overhead heater it would be easy to add a fireplace. There is also a 26 x 60 nearly complete pole barn on the property!

5704 County Road 1, Littlefork, 56653 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome home to this two bedroom one bath home with one level living on 8.5 acres. You will enjoy the whole home water filtration system installed only a couple years ago. Sit out on your deck and enjoy all that nature has to offer on your 8.5 acres of partially wooded yard. The home needs a little updating and is in good shape with needing only a few minor updates to make it your own. A Home Warranty will be included in the purchase.

