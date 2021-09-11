Take a look at these homes for sale in Medway

(Medway, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Medway than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

None, Millinocket, 04462 4 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Experience the memories and adventures created on Cedar Lake offering crystal clear waters, a sandy beach for swimming, kayaking, boating, fishing, paddle boarding, etc. The lake has close to 700 acres and is home to brook trout, salmon, and perch. A spacious cottage offering a kitchen, dining, living room, bath plus two bedrooms on the first level. The second level offers two more bedrooms, a sleeping loft plus a bath. A Rinnai heater keeps the chill off on the cooler days late into the fall season. Lakefront and side deck with plenty of room for grilling or just relaxing. Nestled at water’s edge the view is mesmerizing, calming, and connects one to the important things in life…nature, family, & friends. An excellent location for the outdoor enthusiasts with trail access direct from the property.White water rafting & kayaking, hiking, wildlife viewings in the Katahdin Region along with the 100 mile wilderness of the Appalachian Trail. An endless variety of lakes, rivers, ponds, & streams for the avid fisherman or adventurer. Easy commute to the full service community of Millinocket. A haven from the outside world, it will soothe your soul and rekindle your spirit!

20 Wadleigh Pond Road, T3 Indian Purchase Township, 04462 1 Bed 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Mother Nature is calling and she has plans for you! Put down the phone, computer, put your away message on! Stick your feet in the sandy beach, the views, the private cove, over 370' of owned water frontage. Literally see the eagles soar, enjoy the fire pit, so quiet and serene you won't want to leave. Year round access with a gated access. A true gem camp, with a septic, full bath, solar panels, propane , wood stove, generator., water to camp is spring fed. Even comes with toys! 16' aluminum boat with 25 hp Mercury outboard motor and 2 kayaks.

657 Turkey Tail Road, T4 Indian Purchase Township, 04462 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,747 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to The Bald Eagle Cabin and Loft, located on South Twin Lake with access to over 18,670 acres of regional lakes. This 2,747 square foot cabin has the most amazing view looking right into Mount Katahdin, the highest mountain in the State of Maine at 5,269 feet and the southern mountain range of Baxter State Park. This Custom Handcrafted Tobique Log Home has 14 to 20 inch spruce logs joined and cut perfectly. The log cabin has an attached two car garage and above that a separate and private 2 Bedroom one bath with Kitchen, Living and Dining area for family and friends to enjoy the day adventures and memories, or you can AirBnB this space for added income. The main Cabin has 2 bedrooms 2 baths, Loft and Kitchen, Dining Area and spacious Living Room with views to the water and mountains. A wood stove sits on a massive raised slate hearth in the corner keeping living space warm. Whether sitting near the lake by the firepit, or under the covered porch this place will not disappoint. You can even fly your float plane right up to the waterfront. Enjoy the large lake for boating, fishing or enjoying the spectacular mountain views. Cabin and Loft have internet and you will not lose power with a whole house generator! Wildlife, water, mountains all around for you to enjoy year round!

