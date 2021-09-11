CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Take a look at these homes on the Houston market now

 6 days ago

(Houston, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

567 Bon Air Drive, Sidney, 45365

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Classic older home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, plus a finished walkout basement with a possible 4th bedroom, full bath and laundry. The main level has the updated kitchen, a formal dining room, the half bath, a grand living room with a fireplace and a rec room that can have multiple uses. The oversized 2 car garage has grand storage options. This home has hardwood floors, bay windows, a second floor balcony and the charm and character of its time. Sitting on a large lot and overlooking a wooded area that runs down to the Miami River, this home is one of a kind...built in 1935 with the care and workmanship of yesteryears.

For open house information, contact Gay E. Smith, Gay Smith/Associates at 937-497-7961

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1011629)

38 N Ludlow Street, Covington, 45318

2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 974 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great curb appeal for this well kept updated Bungalow. Open floor plan with scraped laminate floors and tile throughout, large living room, adjacent to dinning area and updated Kitchen, with maple cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances. 2 good sized bedrooms, 1 with builtins. The large laundry/ utility room has built in cabinets for ample storage. Back porch / storage area with access to fenced back yard and patio. The two car garage has just a single over head door. Work shop area with overhead storage and access stairs. Pristine concrete driveway, clean landscaping, and cozy covered front porch. Tenant is there until 9/30/2021

For open house information, contact Theresa Dershem, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors at 937-665-1800

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013379)

4837 W Versailles Road, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Get ready for some country living! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home nestled on a partially wooded lot on the outskirts of town. Updated kitchen and bath as well as a partially finished basement! Three quarters of an acre to spread out and enjoy! Just down from Echo Hills Golf Course! Updates include: added wood-burning stove, newer roof, electric panel, water heater, well pump, and pressure tank. A breeze way connects to the over-sized 2 car garage. The exterior has a deck, storage shed and spacious yard. Call today before this one is gone!

For open house information, contact Gabrielle (Brandi) Lawson, Keller Williams Home Town Realty at 937-890-9111

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1012906)

413 Apollo Street, Sidney, 45365

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Dont miss this 3 bed 2 bath home on Sidney's desirable north end. Open concept between living, dining, and kitchen for all your entertaining needs. Large bonus room, rare to the neighborhood, off the dining room. All this on one single floor. Cute landscaping and newer poured driveway make this the perfect new home for you. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Derek Fink, Home Experts Realty at 937-435-6000

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1011762)

