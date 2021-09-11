CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forrest City, AR

Check out these Forrest City homes on the market

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 6 days ago

(Forrest City, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Forrest City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXLyz_0btD4CaH00

1013 N Division Street, Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome to the Market 1013 N Division St, Forrest City, AR. With 2,928 sqft of living space this home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large kitchen, 2 separate living room areas, a bonus room that could also be a 5th bedroom, and a huge fenced in backyard. This spacious home is also within walking distance to most of the local stores and restaurants. Most of the rooms can be used for multiple purposes. 1 of the bedrooms is currently set up as a entertainment room with the half bath attached to it. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Shauna Bridgeforth, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029472)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx6NH_0btD4CaH00

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R89992)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNa6O_0btD4CaH00

114 Church, Forrest City, 72335

2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom is great for a first-time home buyer. Replaced roof in 2017, new hot water heater in 2018, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen countertop, and new paint. Come and make this your home. Your monthly payment would be lower than rent. Call today and schedule your appointment to view. HOME SOLD "AS-IS, WHERE-IS".

For open house information, contact Moserine Harris, Metro Real Estate at 501-562-7878

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21021412)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UigS7_0btD4CaH00

155 Sfc 336, Forrest City, 72335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

2018 model Clayton manufactured home with a water view!

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90291)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Forrest City, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Water Heater#Living Space#Compass Rose Realty#Gla#Broker#Metro Real Estate
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
138
Followers
375
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy