Check out these Forrest City homes on the market

(Forrest City, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Forrest City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1013 N Division Street, Forrest City, 72335 4 Beds 3 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome to the Market 1013 N Division St, Forrest City, AR. With 2,928 sqft of living space this home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large kitchen, 2 separate living room areas, a bonus room that could also be a 5th bedroom, and a huge fenced in backyard. This spacious home is also within walking distance to most of the local stores and restaurants. Most of the rooms can be used for multiple purposes. 1 of the bedrooms is currently set up as a entertainment room with the half bath attached to it. Call Today!

1406 N Washington, Forrest City, 72335 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in None

This 1237 GLA property is located on a high business traffic street/highway in Forrest City, AR. The property has housed commercial ventures in the past, however Broker recommends interested parties check with local code enforcement officials to determine zoning.

114 Church, Forrest City, 72335 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 2 bedroom and one bathroom is great for a first-time home buyer. Replaced roof in 2017, new hot water heater in 2018, new flooring, new cabinets, new kitchen countertop, and new paint. Come and make this your home. Your monthly payment would be lower than rent. Call today and schedule your appointment to view. HOME SOLD "AS-IS, WHERE-IS".

155 Sfc 336, Forrest City, 72335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

2018 model Clayton manufactured home with a water view!

