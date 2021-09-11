Check out these Ville Platte homes on the market

(Ville Platte, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ville Platte will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

107 Dohmann Drive, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sit on a quiet dead end street! This house is Prefect for the family.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

1701 W Lincoln Road, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 3 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, three bed, three bath, brick on slab house ready for its new owner to add their personal touches and call it home.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

117 Tournoi Drive, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great starter home or investment property in a quiet neighborhood

For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187

1156 Acadian Drive, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for a small home or a camp this property offers both the location and is priced to sell. Utilizing a split floor plan the kitchen and living room are centrally located with easy access to both the front and backyard. Speaking of backyard this one has a covered patio to enjoy the evening breeze. There is a large covered carport in front to accommodate two vehicles. This property does qualify for 100% financing so contact an agent today and set up your appointment.

For open house information, contact Jerrod Prather, RE/MAX Rice Realty at 337-550-4525