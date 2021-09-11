CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Check out these Ville Platte homes on the market

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 6 days ago

(Ville Platte, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ville Platte will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314i2T_0btD4BhY00

107 Dohmann Drive, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sit on a quiet dead end street! This house is Prefect for the family.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21005252)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnIkB_0btD4BhY00

1701 W Lincoln Road, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 3 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, three bed, three bath, brick on slab house ready for its new owner to add their personal touches and call it home.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21006611)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxvnB_0btD4BhY00

117 Tournoi Drive, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great starter home or investment property in a quiet neighborhood

For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21004047)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjoyM_0btD4BhY00

1156 Acadian Drive, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for a small home or a camp this property offers both the location and is priced to sell. Utilizing a split floor plan the kitchen and living room are centrally located with easy access to both the front and backyard. Speaking of backyard this one has a covered patio to enjoy the evening breeze. There is a large covered carport in front to accommodate two vehicles. This property does qualify for 100% financing so contact an agent today and set up your appointment.

For open house information, contact Jerrod Prather, RE/MAX Rice Realty at 337-550-4525

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21007137)

The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

