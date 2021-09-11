CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Eatonton

 6 days ago

(Eatonton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eatonton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37k8nj_0btD4Aop00

108 Edgewater Drive, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Great value for this mobile home on a quiet 1.35 acres across from Lake Sinclair - just minutes from Twin Bridges Marina.

For open house information, contact Milt Thomas, Real Living Capital City at 404-874-9094

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6917279)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sHCV_0btD4Aop00

205C Thomas Drive, Eatonton, 31024

2 Beds 1 Bath | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 852 Square Feet | Built in 1962

WHAT A VIEW!! Beautiful lakefront cottage with 159 feet of private water frontage with BIG WATER VIEWS and 13 ft water depth at the end of the dock. And of course it has a boathouse with boatlift and dock! This is a perfect retreat to get away from it all. View of the water from almost every room! Home features 2BR 1Bath with an open floor plan to enjoy all of your favorite guests. Completely updated throughout with luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Wood-burning fireplace for those cozy winter get-togethers. The screened-in porch covers the length of the home and is the ultimate in comfort with a seating and dining area to enjoy the spectacular views! Furnishings may be purchased under separate negotiation.

For open house information, contact Diane Norris, Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee at 706-467-3181

Copyright © 2021 Lake Country Board of Realtors, Inc (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCBORGA-59781)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2GAz_0btD4Aop00

235 /233 Scuffleboro, Eatonton, 31024

7 Beds 4 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,604 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This is a wonderful opportunity for an investor. These homes are on 3 acres. Both 233 and 235 are leased and tenants are and would like to continue to be long term. Both are doublewides. Large home in front is hooked to public water. It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath. It has a fenced back yard. A huge den with fireplace and also living room. Separate dining room and large kitchen with island.. 2356 Sq ft in front home and 1248 small house is in the back. 233 the smaller home in the back is 3 bedroom 2 bath. Separate dining area and deck overlooking woods and small creek. Call listing agent for an appointment.

For open house information, contact Judy Sanders, Drake Realty Lake Area at 770-565-2044

Copyright © 2021 Milledgeville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MMLSGA-45373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHmKx_0btD4Aop00

128 W Little River Court, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1989

.

For open house information, contact Fabian Nwokoro, PalmerHouse Properties at 404-876-4901

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6880821)

