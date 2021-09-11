House hunt Correctionville: See what’s on the market now

(Correctionville, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Correctionville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

207 S 5Th Ave, Anthon, 51004 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,572 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Honey stop the car!!!! Here is the home I've been searching for!! Ranch style home in a small community!! Yes that's exactly what you find here. Anthon is the home of the Infamous Fireside Steakhouse. Lots of Main street updating being done. This ranch style home is deceiving from the street. There are over 3500 sq ft. of living space that will delight anyone wanting spacious rooms with lots of natural light. This home has a double lot, .34 acre parcel. Open floor plan and main floor laundry. You will be delighted to see the huge game/family room with bar in the basement plus 2 den's and a 3/4 bath. A perfect place to watch all those sporting events and cheer on your favorite teams. All room measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor, plus living room, Formal dining room, family room, kitchen has an island plus large dining area. You will kick your self if you miss this one...

316 Main St., Pierson, 51048 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Former Methodist parsonage. A new survey needs to be done to divide the parcel to create a new legal description, parcel # and abstract. The home has been very well maintained. There is a metal roof, new windows and big concrete front porch. The new lot could be 100x150?? The taxes and sq. ft. will be estimates. A breakfast nook and laundry area have been added off the kitchen. The rooms are large with lots of original woodwork and floors. Please allow extra time for the surveyor. A 14 month warranty is offered from Home Warranty of Iowa...

