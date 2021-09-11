CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

On the hunt for a home in Alexander City? These houses are on the market

Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Alexander City, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexander City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1470 Willows End, Alexander City, 35010

10 Beds 16 Baths | $7,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 15,695 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Indescribable...probably the most iconic and talked about home on Lake Martin and it can be yours! This one of a kind family estate boasts 3 magnificent lots. It is just one spectacular home/resort!! Lake elegance throughout with 8 lavish suites on the upper level and 2 above the boathouse. Calling the kitchen a master kitchen is the understatement. Definitely the place to gather ...and why not....it includes a dining area and open fireplace. Easily made into a lush gathering room as the formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen...and what a dining room. Totally glassed and a view that will make every simple recipe a delicacy. This luxury estate boasts a spacious bar room,

3866 Highway 50, Dadeville, 36853

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Here's your chance to be creative. The hard work is done, and it's ready for you to design. 2+/- acres, pretty woods, frontage on two roads, no known restrictions, perfect location just south of Lake Martin. Per seller, Reeltown Schools, buyers should verify. Photos of renovations that were provided by sellers is available upon request. Tallapoosa County Building Inspector's Master Record Card is posted inside home.

208 Wind Crest Rd, Alexander City, 35010

6 Beds 7 Baths | $2,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,484 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Stunning 6 bed, 7.5 bath custom estate spanning two lots with over 606+/-ft of private waterfront. This is resort living at its finest with six ensuite bedrooms giving everyone their own space. Enjoy meals on the veranda or on the expansive stone patio. The manicured backyard leads to two docks and a boat ramp. A boathouse with two pull through bays and a 3-car garage make outdoor storage easy! The interior is unmatched in quality and luxury with 8,484+/-sq.ft. of living space throughout two levels. Gather in the 2-story fireside living room and keeping room with floor-to-ceiling windows! Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen and entertain in the formal dining room. The designer master suite offers a private sunroom, custom walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Call soon to plan your visit!

314 Carolyn Road, Alexander City, 35010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $34,900 | Mobile Home | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Sitting and waiting on you to call me home. I have 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a fireplace in the living room for winter nights. Come by and see me to make me your new home. I'm close to local area shopping and schools. All information must be verified by potential buyer. Owner has no information on systems of the property. Owner has never lived in property.

