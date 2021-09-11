Check out these homes for sale in Moapa now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moapa, NV

Moapa News Watch
 6 days ago

(Moapa, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moapa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

4740 State Hwy 168, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1999

6.13 acres in Warm Springs NV. Horse property with manufactured home and in ground pool. Manufactured home has wood burning fireplace in living room. 576 sq ft detached garage.

For open house information, contact Clea Whitney, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

For open house information, contact Clea Whitney, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

2690 Marley Way, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1998

11.82 acres in Warm Springs! Manufactured home is 1620 sf, 3 bed 2 bath well cared for home with front and back covered porches. Detached 25x40 3 car garage with remote door opener. This would make a great vacation home as seller will include all furniture and kitchenware in the sale! 15 minutes from Coyote Springs Golf Club, 5 minutes from Warm Springs Natural Area and Moapa Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Private and peaceful area! Plenty of room for animals and ATV's. Great possibilities with this beautiful and unique property!

For open house information, contact LeAnn Overson, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

For open house information, contact LeAnn Overson, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

1775 Topsy Avenue, Moapa, 89025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2003

3.79 acres of horse property with workshop. Manufactured home with ceiling fans through out. Breakfast bar, island, cook top and built in oven. Computer station in hallway. Part of property fenced with RV gate. Master bath has garden tub with separate shower. Double sinks in both full bathrooms. 22x32 storage/workshop.

For open house information, contact Clea Whitney, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

For open house information, contact Clea Whitney, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

